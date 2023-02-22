Is your child a budding photographer with a favorite photo or two that they would like to share? Children offer a different perspective of the world in looking through a camera lens, whether it be from a family vacation, of a family pet, of their everyday surroundings, or a self-portrait — something recognized in the Wilton Arts Council‘s annual FOCUS exhibit.

That point of view is clearly illustrated by New Canaan resident Jack Ericson’s first-place-winning photo in the FOCUS ’20 Youth Divisio n (see main image, above).

Part of the Wilton Arts Council’s mission is to provide an opportunity for students to express themselves through artistic means, including photography. That’s a chance offered to students once again through the FOCUS ’23 photography exhibit.

In addition to the exhibit’s adult division, there are two divisions for younger photographers: high school (ninth-12th grades) and youth (old enough to hold a camera through eighth grade). The annual FOCUS exhibits are held at the Wilton Library and are one of the most popular photography exhibits in the area for photographers and viewers alike. They regularly attract photographers from over 20 communities in Connecticut and Westchester.

Photographers are allowed to submit up to two photos, which must be at least 8″ x 10″ framed and “wired” for hanging. For each photo entered in the exhibit, the fee is $5 for youths, $10 for high school students, and $20 for adults ($10 for Wilton Arts Council members).

The drop-off dates and time to enter FOCUS ’23 are Saturday, March 4 from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5, from 1:30-4 p.m. Drop off is at Wilton Library (137 Old ridgefield Rd.).

Entry forms with complete rules can be obtained on the Wilton Art Council’s website.

The public is invited to attend the FOCUS ’23 reception on Friday, March 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. to see the entries and talk to the photographers, and to enjoy music, refreshments and the awards.

The volunteer-run event is seeking additional volunteers. Call 203.834.9986 for further information.

FOCUS ’23 sponsors are Beardsley Traveling Art Framer in Wilton, Milford Photo, Photographic Solutions LLC in Norwalk, and Rockwell Art and Framing in Wilton, Westport, and New Canaan.