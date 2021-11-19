P.E.O. Chapters Host Art in the Park Fundraiser

Several local P.E.O. chapters hosted a successful art show fundraiser at the Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk on Nov. 7. Talented local artist Kitty Zucco donated paintings for the silent auction. P.E.O. sisters from the Wilton and Fairfield chapters and their guests enjoyed appetizers and beverages while viewing and bidding on the extraordinary artwork. Funds raised will benefit women’s education through P.E.O. scholarships, awards, loans and grants.

Zucco, a longtime resident of Wilton and Norwalk, CT and Naples, FL, started painting in her early teens. Painting has always provided a gentle balance in her busy life as a mother, wife and co-owner of a family business. Zucco’s understanding of color and love of nature makes her extraordinary paintings a delight to behold. Her paintings have been on exhibit at the Wilton Library, Silvermine Golf Club, Pelican Bay Art Shows and Marco Bronzini’s Art Shows in Naples, FL.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization of women celebrating the advancement of women. We help to educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College (a liberal arts college in Nevada, MO); and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. For information about membership or to apply for one of our scholarships, grants or loans, visit the P.E.O. website.