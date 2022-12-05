PHOTOS of the DAY: Wilton Rocks for Food 2022

Wilton Rocks for Food held its seventh annual fundraising concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a performance at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. Each year the event gets better with a professional-caliber show from over 30 Wilton residents putting their outstanding musical ability on display.

Created by Andy Schlesinger, this year’s show featured two next-generation lead performances: Andy’s daughter, Nathalie Schlesinger; and Andrew Oliver, son of Captain Obvious lead singer Mike Oliver. Their debuts along with all the returning favorites kept the crowd of over 300 attendees on their feet dancing and enjoying all night long.

But the best news was the projected total amount raised — between $140,000-$150,000 — all to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry and the CT Food Bank.