Public Notice: Presidential Primaries on August 11, 2020; Last Day to Switch Party Registration is May 11, 202

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has announced that Connecticut will hold both Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primaries on Aug. 11, 2020.

All three polling places in Wilton—Wilton High School, Cider Mill School, and Middlebrook School—will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Connecticut law requires that voters must be enrolled party members to vote in primary elections. Voters may check current voter registration status, polling place, and party affiliation, by going to the Wilton Registrars’ Voter Look-Up site.

Unaffiliated voters acquire privileges immediately, provided that they have been unaffiliated with any party for three months.

With the change in the date of the Presidential Preference Primary, the deadline for a voter to change parties has also changed. Monday, May 11 is now the deadline for a voter to change from one major party to the other major party and be eligible to vote in their new party’s primary on Aug. 11.

To do so, voters can:

register online

go online, print out a voter registration form, fill it out and put it in the dropbox at town hall or mail it.

To see a registrar, call the Registrar of Voters office at 203.563.0111 Wednesday, May 6; Thursday, May 7; or Monday, May 11, between 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The following candidates will appear on the Democratic ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard

Bernie Sanders

*Note: Subject to Change

The following candidates will appear on the Republican ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Rocky De La Fuente

Donald Trump

*Note: Subject to Change