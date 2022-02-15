PuroClean & GMW Team Up for New Home Safety, Maintenance and Damage Prevention Column [SPONSORED]

This first installment: "How to Prevent Frozen Pipes and What to Do to Unfreeze Them"

GOOD Morning Wilton is pleased to introduce a new column called “GOOD Home,” sponsored by PuroClean of Wilton and Ridgefield.

PuroClean moved to south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204) in 2021, and provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

In this new partnership, PuroClean will contribute information around home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention on a bi-weekly basis, all with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage.

“We are so excited to start this effort with GOOD Morning Wilton. In our never-ending quest to serve our local community during its time of need, we feel this will bring tremendous value to Wilton residents,” Alejandro Restrepo, President of PuroClean of Wilton and Ridgefield, said. “Both organizations share the mission of serving our local community. We could not think about a better news source to team up with.”

Restrepo said the two informative articles per month fit into the GOOD news in GMW by helping protect Wilton residents’ property and wallets.

PuroClean of Wilton and Ridgefield is part of the multinational PuroClean property restoration franchise network. For more than 20 years, this network of over 360 offices has been driven by core values of servant leadership and relentless customer service, and each location strives to help those who are stricken by disaster rebuild their homes and property.

For more information about PuroClean of Wilton and Ridgefield, call 475.277.2400, email owners Alejandro Restrepo, Jennifer Restrepo or visit PuroClean of Wilton — Ridgefield online.

How to Prevent Frozen Pipes and What to Do to Unfreeze Them

Water bursting through frozen pipes is a common sight in homes during periods of very cold weather. You’d be surprised how many calls water damage restoration companies, such as PuroClean, get every winter to restore properties that are affected by frozen pipes. The recent cold spell in our area was not the exception. Below we will share how pipes freeze, how to prevent pipes from freezing, and how to unfreeze pipes — and avoid water damage before it’s too late:

Why do pipes freeze?

Pipes are especially vulnerable to damage caused by expanding water. Water lines that freeze are usually exposed to severe cold, such as outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, or water sprinkler lines. In addition, pipes in unheated interior areas such as basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, and kitchen cabinets, and those that run against exterior walls with little or no insulation are also susceptible to freezing.

Several variables contribute to frozen pipes:

The type of building construction

The quality and quantity of insulation

The decline in temperature

The direction and force of the wind

Other weather-related conditions are all contributing factors

Furthermore, buildings that have a poor design and do not withstand severe weather sufficiently can contribute to their own damage. The type and age of the plumbing system is also a factor. Rust or corrosion weakens pipes, making leaks more likely to occur. When freeze-expansion occurs, corroded pipes will often split open. When thawing begins or when the water is turned back on, damage can occur.

During the renovation of older homes, blown-in or foam insulation is sometimes added to wall cavities between interior and exterior wall surfaces and between studs. This process may actually insulate heat away from pipes adjacent to the exterior wall surfaces, making them more susceptible to freezing.

Damage generally occurs when the water supply is turned back on. Since most modern plumbing lines are inside walls, homeowners usually observe a leak only after water has damaged floors, carpet, walls, or ceilings. Occasionally, an occupant hears the sound of spraying water, but by then it may be too late. The leak has already caused some degree of damage.

Pipes can also freeze during a power outage. Winter wind, snow, and ice storms frequently damage electric power lines and equipment, resulting in interruptions of electric power. Most heating systems depend on electricity, and when the power goes off, so does the heat. In severe cold weather, this can result in extensive freeze damage before power is restored.

How water pipes freeze

Water is a unique substance. As with most materials, when water cools, its density increases, and it settles to the bottom of a container. However, at 32º F, it expands and, therefore, its density decreases! This is why ice floats. This expansion increases the volume of water by about 11% and creates tremendous pressure on its container (between 50,000 and 114,000 psi). Such containers include metal and plastic pipes. No matter the strength of a material, expanding water will cause it to break. Frozen water pipes can result in significant to extreme water damage, and the cost to repair is often huge! The following tips can help you prevent pipes from freezing and thaw those that are already frozen.

How to prevent pipes from freezing

Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines following manufacturer’s or installer’s directions. Avoid putting antifreeze in these lines if possible (keeping in mind that antifreeze is environmentally harmful, and is very dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife, and landscaping).

Drain your plumbing system thoroughly. If water lines sag or bow, there may be low spots that are difficult to drain completely. To be most effective, use compressed air to blow out the lines. If not properly done, some amount of water will remain in the low points of the lines that can freeze.

Disconnect, drain, and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Remember to keep the outside valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the pipe to break.

Check in the basement, crawl space, attic, garage, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets where water supply lines are located in unheated areas.

Insulate both hot and cold water pipes in these areas to help prevent freezing. Use specific products for insulating water pipes like a “pipe sleeve” or installing UL-listed heat tape, heat cable, or similar materials on exposed water pipes.

Allow a faucet in your home to drip slightly. Moving water (even a drip) will help prevent pipes from freezing.

During cold winter weather, keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.

When leaving home for more than a few days

If you plan to be away from home for an extended period during cold weather:

Leave the heat on in your home. Set it to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

Shut off the water supply and drain pipes or appliances.

Leave all taps open once you’ve shut off the main water supply. If the home loses power, the open valves will help prevent pipes from bursting. Also, shutting off the master valve will ensure that even if there is a break, the result will be minor, compared to an open line running wild!

Even if you do all the above, arrange for a neighbor to walk through your home once each day — just to help monitor against unforeseen events.

Have emergency numbers handy such as a plumber, electrician, roofer, and PuroClean in case something does go wrong.

Have your HVAC system serviced by a professional.

Before leaving, turn off your water heater. (See owner’s manual for procedures.)

Install storm windows and/or close shutters to keep in the heat.

Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper water drainage.

Service your sump pump to ensure proper operation. Adding a backup power source is prudent.

Unplug all nonessential electric appliances.

Inform local police if you will be out of town.

How to unfreeze pipes

Locate the Frozen Pipe — If you’re not sure which pipe is frozen, turn on all faucets in your home. Check which faucet isn’t releasing water at all or just a trickle. The pipe leading to that faucet is likely frozen. Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

— If you’re not sure which pipe is frozen, turn on all faucets in your home. Check which faucet isn’t releasing water at all or just a trickle. The pipe leading to that faucet is likely frozen. Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too. Turn on the Faucet — Once you’ve located the frozen pipe, open the faucet leading to the frozen pipe. Open both the hot and cold handles. This will allow water to flow once you start thawing the pipe.

— Once you’ve located the frozen pipe, open the faucet leading to the frozen pipe. Open both the hot and cold handles. This will allow water to flow once you start thawing the pipe. Start Thawing Near the Faucet — When thawing a frozen pipe, the best practice is to start closer to the faucet then work your way down to the frozen section. If you start closer to the blockage, the melting ice could get stuck behind the blockage. This creates more pressure in the pipe and increases the chances of the pipe breaking.

— When thawing a frozen pipe, the best practice is to start closer to the faucet then work your way down to the frozen section. If you start closer to the blockage, the melting ice could get stuck behind the blockage. This creates more pressure in the pipe and increases the chances of the pipe breaking. Thawing Exposed Pipes — There are several ways to thaw pipes that you can access: Point a hairdryer at the frozen pipe, starting near the faucet. Follow proper safety precautions for the dryer and don’t come in contact with water when using the dryer. Wrap hot towels, which have been dipped in hot water, around the frozen pipe. This method is slower but potentially safer than the ones above. Apply electric heat tape directly to the pipe. This tape insulates the pipe, defrosting it. You can leave the heat tape on the pipe and turn it on/off when you need to.

— There are several ways to thaw pipes that you can access: Thawing Enclosed Pipes — You can thaw pipes that you don’t have direct access to in different ways: Turn the heat up in your home and wait until the increased interior temperature thaws out the frozen pipe. Position an infrared lamp in front of the portion of the wall where the frozen pipe is located. The heat from the lamp could penetrate the wall and help the pipe defrost. As a last resort, cut out the section of the drywall in front of the frozen pipe to easily access it. You can then use one of the methods for thawing exposed pipes.

— You can thaw pipes that you don’t have direct access to in different ways: Know the Risks: When trying to thaw a frozen pipe yourself using a heat source, you run the risk of injury and fire. Make sure to take proper safety measures when using electrical equipment. In addition, if you don’t start thawing near the faucet, the pipe could burst and cause water to flow into your home. Also, do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame devices!

After pipes have thawed, turn off all water to faucets and the icemaker, and monitor the water meter for any unseen leaks.

What to do if a pipe bursts

If a pipe bursts, shut off the water at the main valve. Call a plumber (keep an emergency number nearby for quick access). Then contact us, PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield. PuroClean will evaluate and remediate any water damage that occurred. Our technicians stand ready to provide water damage restoration services to your property 24/7. Contact us at 475.277.2400, email us or visit the PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield website.