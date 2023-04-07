The Town of Wilton will begin the reconstruction of two bridges — Arrowhead Rd. Bridge and Lovers Lane Bridge — beginning in April.

Residents who have questions can call the Wilton Department of Public Works at 203.563.0152 or email DPW Director Frank Smeriglio.

Arrowhead Road Bridge

The project will consist of:

Relocating existing overhead utilities

Installing a temporary bridge to allow one lane of alternating traffic throughout the project duration

Installing temporary traffic lights at both ends of the temporary bridge

Removing the existing bridge and installing a new bridge

Brunalli Construction Company will be the project contractor

will be the project contractor Anticipated project completion in the summer of 2024

Town officials encourage residents to allow extra time to travel through the work area on Arrowhead Rd.

All school bus stops will remain at their current locations.

Lovers Lane Bridge

The project will consist of:

Relocating existing overhead utilities

Installing a temporary bridge to allow one lane of alternating traffic throughout the project duration

Installing temporary traffic lights at both ends of the temporary bridge

Removing the existing bridge and installing a new bridge

Dayton Construction Company will be the project contractor

will be the project contractor Anticipated project completion in the summer of 2024

Town officials encourage residents to allow extra time to travel through the work area on Lovers Lane to access Merwin Meadows Park. They also encourage residents interested in using the trail system to utilize the new pedestrian bridge to access the trail — residents can park at the Wilton Train Station parking lot on Station Rd.

All school bus stops on Lovers Lane will remain at their current locations.