Register for Wilton’s Vaccine Stand-by List for Thursday COVID Vaccine Clinic

The Town of Wilton is looking for Wilton residents 18-years-old and up who want to be included on a stand-by list for the Wilton Health Department/Visiting Nurse COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 22, (Moderna first dose only). Qualified residents must be available between 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The stand-by list will be used if there are extra vaccines at the end of the clinic. There is no guarantee individuals on the wait-list will receive a vaccine. Anyone waitlisted who does receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to independently schedule an appointment for a second dose.