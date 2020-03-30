Resident at Wilton Assisted Living Facility Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Friday, March 27, administrators at The Greens at Cannondale notified residents and their family members that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The news came in an email letter signed by Ronald Bucci, The Greens’ senior executive director, and Ellen Casey, administrator of Wilton Meadows.

“Since our last communication to you, we have just learned that one of our Greens at Cannondale residents tested positive yesterday [Thursday, March 26],” they wrote.

According to the letter no other residents are suspected of being infected with COVID-19, “as of [Friday] morning,” in either facility.

Bucci and Casey explained the timeline of events in their letter:

"Per our policy, the resident was isolated to his/her room immediately after he/she presented with symptoms. Hours after first symptoms appeared, he/she was seen by a doctor and treated under the advisement of the local health department in the isolated room." GOOD Morning Wilton has been told by a family member of another resident that the isolation of the resident who contracted coronavirus happened on Saturday, March 21.

"On Sunday [March 22], this resident was transferred to the hospital, with personal protective equipment (PPE)."

The positive test result for The Greens resident was reported on Thursday, March 26.

. Bucci and Casey emailed their letter on Friday, March 27.

The administrators described interactions between the affected resident and staff, noting that anyone who is at risk after coming in contact with the resident will not return to The Greens until cleared by Wilton and CT health officials.

“From the onset of symptoms, this resident only had ‘intimate’ contact with the staff caring for him/her. Even though this resident’s staff members were wearing PPE, we have, as an added precaution, removed all the staff from our schedule who were in close contact. At-risk staff or hospitalized residents will not be returned to The Greens until the local and state health departments advises us that it is safe to do so,” they wrote.

Officials at both facilities are working in close coordination with health department personnel. According to the letter, The Greens and Wilton Meadows have been told what they are doing is what they should be doing to minimize the chance of infection for both residents and staff.

The measures being implemented at the facilities–many “before state and local health department mandates or recommendations,” according to Bucci and Casey–include but are not limited to: