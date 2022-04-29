Wilton Public Schools announced recently that Robert “Bobby” Rushton Jr. has been selected to be Wilton High School’s next athletic director. Rushton was hired to replace Chris MacDougal, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down as WHS athletic director effective June 30.

Rushton is currently a third-grade teacher and instructional leader in the New Canaan Public Schools, where he has been involved in the district’s work with school climate as well as the Tri-State Consortium, a group of high-performing school districts that conducts site visits and evaluates curriculum and instruction to improve outcomes for all students.

In addition to his classroom and school leadership experience, Rushton has served as the executive director of the New Canaan Athletic Foundation, a non-profit group that has a public-private partnership with the town of New Canaan to improve facilities, for four years. He also has been heavily involved in the New Canaan Youth Lacrosse Association and the New Canaan Youth Football Association.

Rushton has more than 10 years of coaching experience, including nine years as the head coach of the Eclipse Lacrosse Club. He previously played Division-I lacrosse at Sacred Heart University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in finance and a Master of Arts in education. He also received a Master of Science in athletic administration from Ohio University.

School officials say Rushton was chosen from a pool of candidates after a rigorous interview process that included two rounds of interviews with a 17-member panel of faculty representatives, coaches, students, parents, and central office staff. The third-round interview included members of the central office cabinet, Wilton’s Board of Education, and Wilton High School administration.

According to a press release issued by the district, Rushton “impressed committee members with his passion for athletics, his students-first approach to athletic leadership, and his innovative ideas about athletic programming.

“Bobby comes to us with impressive energy and vision. His strong interpersonal skills, combined with his deep commitment to students and depth of participation in high-quality Fairfield County athletic programs, make him the ideal candidate to lead our high school athletic program,” Dr. Kevin Smith, Superintendent of Wilton Public Schools, said of Rushton’s appointment.

Rushton will join the administrative team on July 1, 2022. In the months leading up to that date, Rushton will have the opportunity to spend time on-site meeting members of the administrative team and learning more about the Wilton High School athletic program.