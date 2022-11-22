Santa, Tree Lighting & Holiday Festivities Return to Wilton with Chamber of Commerce Holiday Stroll

The following story was contributed by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Wilton Chamber of Commerce Holiday Stroll will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 organized by the Chamber together with the Town of Wilton, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Volunteers Ambulance Corps, Wilton Kiwanis Club and several retailers and businesses in Wilton Center.

The events and festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Residents can get in the holiday spirit starting at the Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.). The evening’s enchantment starts with strolling carolers and a dance performance from Wilton’s Conservatory of Dance. Families can enjoy crafts and treats provided by local non-profit organizations. At 5:30 p.m., town and chamber officials officially kick off the Christmas season with the tree lighting ceremony.

For the highlight of the evening, the tradition keeps going with Santa Claus arriving at the Town Green ushered by the Wilton Fire Department’s Ladder Truck 5. Children of all ages will be able to visit Santa at the gazebo to share their holiday wishes and receive a special treat starting at 5:45 p.m.

Revelers are invited to continue celebrating the magic of the holidays and join in the festivities with our retailers, restaurants, and local businesses. Officials encourage the community to stroll through town to visit, shop and enjoy the generous hospitality of local businesses that evening.

“The Chamber would like to give special thanks to the merchants and businesses who host such festive and welcoming receptions at their stores. Community celebrations like these help residents get into the holiday spirit and kick off the season,” said Chamber executive director Camille Carriero. “Please remember to shop, dine and support our local businesses!”

To warm up through the evening, stop by the bonfire and enjoy a marshmallow roast and hot cocoa, courtesy of the Wilton Kiwanis Club at Schenck’s Island.

In addition to the festivities at the Town Green, Schenck’s Island and throughout Wilton Center, the Wilton Library staff will also welcome visitors from 5:30-7:00 p.m. outside their front entrance. They will be handing out special gift bags with sweet treats, while supplies last. Library officials have invited all visitors to shop for gifts and stocking stuffers at the library’s Holiday Book Sale in the gallery. All proceeds benefit the library.

Finally, before heading home, the community is invited to go to the Wilton Congregational Church (70 Ridgefield Rd.) as Music on the Hill presents its annual holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season,” at 7:30 p.m. The concert features the Jubilate Ringers, an 18-member handbell ensemble, and the 30-voice Festival Chorus made up of singers from throughout the region. The concert will include selections for Christmas and Hanukkah, as well as lullabies and winter songs.

The Holiday Stroll is a rain-or-shine event.

For more information about the Wilton Chamber’s Holiday Stroll, contact Carriero via email or by calling 203.762.0567.