Saturday Kids’ Programs Return to Wilton Historical Society

The Wilton Historical Society is bringing back its regular Saturday kids programs, now called “Weekend Workshops.” The first program, a paper doll-making workshop, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Paper dolls have been a common toy for centuries across the globe. Traditionally, in the United States and Europe, paper dolls have consisted of figures cut out of paper or thin card stock, with clothing fashioned out of paper held onto the dolls with paper folding tabs. Mass production of these dolls began in the early 1800s and continued into the 20th century.

According to the University of Chicago Library, early paper dolls created in Europe frequently depicted actors or actresses who were used similarly to puppet shows on toy stages. Dressmakers used articulated dolls for a more practical purpose — as miniature models for clothing designs. Wilton Historical holds several paper dolls in its collection, including one from 1890.

The Wilton Historical Society’s paper doll-making workshop for kids will feature pre-cut paper figures that can be decorated with a variety of paper outfits. The session will be led by museum educator Catherine Lipper, who will also share her collection of three pristine condition Madam Alexander dolls. The morning promises to be a great opportunity for creativity and fun, appropriate for boys and girls alike.

The suggested age for participants is 6-10 years old. The cost to participate is $10 per child for members; $15 per child for non-members.

The Wilton Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Rd.