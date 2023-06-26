The Wilton Senior Center, in collaboration with the Wilton Fire Department and Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department, hosted their first summer barbeque on Wednesday, June 21. There were over 75 seniors who enjoyed a collection of hamburgers and hotdogs grilled by Wilton firefighters and all sides were catered by the Village Market.

Attendees also enjoyed a lovely afternoon of live music from the Willie and Jan Band. The Wilton Senior Center will host another barbeque with entertainment for seniors at Merwin Meadows on Wednesday, July 19 starting at 12 p.m. Reservations are required; to attend call the Senior Center at 203.834.6240.