Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Wilton

May 26, 2021, 8:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Western and Northern Connecticut, as a line of showers and thunderstorms is moving toward the area from central New York.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fairfield County until 10 p.m.; Litchfield County until 8 p.m.; and Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 11 p.m.

Temperatures currently range from 70-80º F along the coast up to near 90º F in northern CT. Regional radar is currently showing a broken line of thunderstorms moving from central into eastern New York state.

The latest HRRR model is forecasting that the line of showers and thunderstorms in New York state will move from northwest to southeast across the state between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The SPC is forecasting that any thunderstorms that develop will have a 15% chance of containing strong winds, a 5% chance of containing large hail and a 2% chance for a weak isolated tornado. Other hazards may include dangerous lightning and some minor urban flooding.

The severity of this evening’s thunderstorms will depend in part on how hot it stays this evening. If temperatures remain in the mid-80s after 8 p.m. then severe thunderstorms may be more likely.

The most likely time period for any impacts to occur is expected between 8-11 p.m. The overall impact of this event is expected to be minor.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue to closely monitor the approaching storms.