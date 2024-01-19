Busy Wilton residents whose dogs and cats could use a spa day have a new option in town with the launch of Zoomin’ Groomin’. GOOD Morning Wilton spoke with the proprietors, Jon and Dana Quick, on Friday, Jan. 12, the business’ one-month anniversary.

The franchise is part of the Zoomin’ Groomin’ network, which operates nationwide from California to Florida, offering state-of-the-art grooming vans and eco-friendly products. Co-owner Jon Quick noted that the company’s reach, its training resources, and the high-quality equipment it uses as motivations for becoming a Zoomin’ Groomin’ franchisee.

“We started this for two reasons,” he said. “One, a love of pets. And two, we saw a distinct need for this service.” He noted that social media posts from eager customers and the increasing workload of local groomers in town made it clear to him that there was room in the market, especially for a service that comes directly to pet owners.

“It’s about customer service and convenience,” Dana Quick said, explaining that the company’s state-of-the-art van comes to clients at their homes, an option that is particularly attractive to people who work from home or who have multiple pets. The pair explained that the van is equipped with a lift table and since only one pet is seen at a time, Zoomin’ Groomin’ is perfect for older or more anxious animals.

Exterior of the Zoomin’ Groomin’ van

Chris works with a senior dog Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

Interior of the Zoomin’ Groomin’ van Credit: Dana and Jon Quick

The husband-and-wife duo also highlighted the company’s commitment to making Zoomin’ Groomin’ a good place to work, noting that they searched for the best candidates they could find before landing on groomers Chris and Ella, each of whom have more than a decade of experience with animals.

The franchise will cover 20 zip codes, including Wilton, Norwalk, New Canaan, Stamford, Greenwich, and Darien. In its first month of business, the team has already worked with families in all six towns.

“And we only got onto Google yesterday!” said Dana on Jan. 12, adding that the van only recently received its branded wrapping as well. Dana and Jon consider the business a family undertaking, and credit the youngest Quick — Middlebrook eight grader Savannah — for the business’s early promotional success.

The Quick family Credit: Dana and Jon Quick

“She’s running our social media,” said Dana. “And our sons Tyler and Cody are helping with maintenance and clean up.” The twins are currently juniors at Wilton High School. Like a lot of local families, the Quicks brought home a “pandemic puppy” themselves in March 2020: a ruby Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Kipper, who appears in promotional materials.

Jon noted that he and Dana see the business as a way to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit in their children.

Zoomin’ Groomin’ is currently taking clients across Lower Fairfield County. To request an appointment, contact Dana Quick at 203.599.0116 or via email. For a limited time, new clients receive $10 off their first appointment.