Six WHS Students Named National Merit Finalists

All six Wilton High School students who were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in September 2021 have now advanced as finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. The WHS counseling department announced that seniors Avery Baumel, Catherine Campbell, Gavin Fusco, Edwin Gregory, Rhea Raghavan and Ria Raniwala have met all requirements to reach finalist standing.

Over 15,000 finalists have been identified across the country from the 16,000 students who were named as semifinalists in September 2021. To become a finalist, a semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes evidence of an academic record of very high performance, endorsement by the school principal, SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance, a self-descriptive essay and evidence of the student’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.

These six students are now eligible for National Merit Scholarship recognition, which will be awarded in spring 2022.