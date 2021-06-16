RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  1. It’s a little hard to argue that ‘Warriors’ refers to Achaeans or Trojans when in most cases there’s an obvious Native American spear in the middle of the logo. Maybe a Trojan sword would be more convincing.

    But there’s still the problem that the Warrior’s theme is lifted from the 50’s children’s cartoon ‘Pow-Wow the Indian Boy’. That seems more egrerious to me.

