State COVID-19 Update April 23: Fairfield County Tops 10,000 Cases, but Growth Rate Slows Again; Gov. Announces “Reopen CT” Advisory Grp. Members

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his nightly update on the state’s response to the coronavirus health crisis, for Thursday, April 23.
By the Numbers (April 23)
- New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 631
- April 22: 2,109
- April 21: 545
- April 20: 1,853
- April 19: 412
- Total CT cases: 23,100 (includes more than 71,497 tests – 1,579 on April 23 – conducted in state and private labs)
- Total People currently hospitalized: 1,947 (-25)
- April 22: 1,972 (+23)
- April 21: 1,949 (+30)
- April 20: 1,919 (+18)
- April 19: 1,901 (-37)
- Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 730 (-19)
- April 22: 749 (+14)
- April 21: 735 (+2)
- April 20: 733 (-13)
- April 19: 746 (-30)
- Total Fairfield County cases: 10,008 (+125)
- April 22: 9,883 (+1,411)
- April 21: 8,472 (+152)
- April 20: 8,320 (+886)
- April 19: 7,434 (+71)
- Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 1,639 (+95)
- April 22: 1,544 (+121)
- April 21: 1,423 (+92)
- April 20: 1,331 (+204)
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 615 (+31)
- April 22: 584 (+40)
- April 21: 544 (+32)
- April 20: 512 (+65)
- April 19: 447 (+15)
- April 18: 432 (+7)
It should be noted that the day-to-day changes reflect newly reported cases, deaths, and tests that occurred over the last several days to a week.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.
Governor Lamont Announces Members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group
Lamont announced Thursday, April 23, the members who will serve on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group–the panel of local health, business, workforce, and education experts organized by AdvanceCT that will consult with his administration and legislative leadership on the reopening of Connecticut’s economy and education system as the nation emerges from the unprecedented public health emergency caused by COVID-19.
Each member was chosen because of either their expertise in the field of medicine and science; their experience as a member of Connecticut’s business community; their representation of the workforce; their proficiency regarding the needs of the state’s at-risk populations; or their leadership role within the education system.
Members of the advisory group, along with Gov. Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, Jr., will be meeting weekly with the leadership of the CT General Assembly for advice and counsel, including Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.
“I’m as anxious to reopen our economy and get back to business as usual as everyone else, but if we don’t do this in a thoughtful way, all of our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus to date will have been worthless,” Lamont said. “The actions we’ve taken so far in Connecticut, while painstaking, have been helping to slow down its spread. The steadily slowing rate of hospitalizations shows that what we’ve done so far is having an impact, but we are not out of the woods yet. This group of medical professionals, local business representatives, professionals who work with our at-risk communities, and education officials will provide Connecticut with a valuable resource in our efforts to get our state moving again while doing so in the safest and most sensible way possible. In addition, I appreciate the willingness of legislative leaders to participate with this advisory group because we need to have a unified approach, considering the significant impact this pandemic is having on our communities.”
The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a separate entity from the multi-state, regional council that the State of Connecticut has joined with the governors of several other states from the northeast. The purpose of this localized group is to specifically focus on the needs of Connecticut’s towns, cities, business community, workforce, at-risk populations, and education system. The governor expects that many of the recommendations and advice developed by this advisory group, along with those of legislative leaders, will be useful in his administration’s ongoing discussions with the multi-state, regional council.
The members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group include:
Main Advisory Group
(Co-Chair) Indra Nooyi: Board co-chair of AdvanceCT; former CEO of PepsiCo
(Co-Chair) Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of epidemiology and medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health
Oni Chukwu: Executive chairman of Aventri
Alex Karnal: Partner and managing director of Deerfield; co-founder and board member of The Institute for Life-Changing Medicines
Dr. Mehmood Khan: CEO and board member of Life Biosciences, Inc.
Dr. Harlan Krumholz: Cardiologist and health care researcher at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Charles Lee: Scientific director and professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine
David Scheer: President of Scheer & Company, Inc.; board chair of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals
Business Committee
(Chair) Oni Chukwu: Executive chairman of Aventri
Joe Brennan: President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association
Rodney Butler: Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation
Peter Denious: President and CEO of AdvanceCT
Howard Hill: Owner of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
Roberta Hoskie: President and CEO of Outreach Realty Services
Steve Matiatos: President of the Connecticut Lodging Association
Dan Meiser: Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association
John Olsen: President Emeritus of the Connecticut AFL-CIO
Fran Pastore: President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council
Timothy Phelan: President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association
Meredith Reuben: CEO of EBP Supply Solutions
David Roche: President of the Connecticut Building Trades
Garrett Sheehan: President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce
Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
Community Committee
(Chair) Marcella Nunez Smith: Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine
Marie Allen: Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living
Dr. Ken Alleyne: Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation
Nora Duncan: State Director of Connecticut AARP
Rochelle Palache: Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ
Daria Smith: Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council
Education Committee
(Co-Chair) Rick Levin: Former President of Yale University
(Co-Chair) Linda Lorimer: Former Vice President for Global and Strategic Initiatives at Yale University
Rick Branson: Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools
Jan Hochadel: President of AFT Connecticut
Steve Kaplan: President of the University of New Haven
Alice Pritchard: Chief of Staff to the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
Rachel Rubin: Chief of Staff to the President of the University of Connecticut
Jen Widness: President of the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges
Donald Williams, Jr.: Executive Director of the Connecticut Education Association
Governor Lamont’s Representatives
Paul Mounds: Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor
Josh Geballe: Chief Operating Officer for the Office of the Governor and Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services
Renée Coleman-Mitchell: Commissioner of the Department of Public Health
Dr. Matthew Cartter: State Epidemiologist for the Department of Public Health
Miguel Cardona: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education (Also co-chair of the Education Committee)
Beth Bye: Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood (Also member of the Education Committee)
Deidre Gifford: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Social Services (Also member of the Community Committee)
Amy Porter: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services (Also member of the Community Committee)
Jordan Scheff: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (Also member of the Community Committee)
David Lehman: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (Also member of the Business Committee)
Executive Order for April 23
Gov. Lamont signed an executive order on Thursday, April 23, that enacted the following provisions:
- Mandatory reporting by managed residential communities: Requires all managed residential communities, including assisted living facilities, to provide daily status reports to the state using the existing Connecticut Hospital and Long-Term Care Mutual Aid Plan.
- Mandatory reporting by nursing homes: Requires all nursing homes to provide daily status reports using the Connecticut Hospital and Long-Term Care Mutual Aid Plan.
- Civil Penalties for failure to comply with mandatory reporting: Subjects nursing homes that fail to comply with the mandatory reporting requirements of this order to civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.
- Waiving certain Medicaid prior authorization requirements: Modifies state statutes and regulations to authorize the commissioner of the Department of Social Services to temporarily waive, suspend, or modify any prior authorization and other utilization review requirements.
- Waiving Medicaid bed reservation requirements for residents who are on leave from intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities: Authorizes the commissioner of the Department of Social Services to temporarily waive, suspend, or modify requirements to reserve beds for certain time periods for residents who are on home leave or who are hospitalized.
- Waiving requirements for signed delivery receipt for medical equipment, devices, and supplies: Authorizes the commissioner of the Department of Social Services to temporarily waive, suspend, or modify requirements for providers of medical equipment, devices, and supplies to obtain a signed delivery receipt from the Medicaid member as a condition of payment.