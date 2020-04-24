State COVID-19 Update April 23: Fairfield County Tops 10,000 Cases, but Growth Rate Slows Again; Gov. Announces “Reopen CT” Advisory Grp. Members

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his nightly update on the state’s response to the coronavirus health crisis, for Thursday, April 23.

Governor Lamont Announces Members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group

Lamont announced Thursday, April 23, the members who will serve on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group–the panel of local health, business, workforce, and education experts organized by AdvanceCT that will consult with his administration and legislative leadership on the reopening of Connecticut’s economy and education system as the nation emerges from the unprecedented public health emergency caused by COVID-19.

Each member was chosen because of either their expertise in the field of medicine and science; their experience as a member of Connecticut’s business community; their representation of the workforce; their proficiency regarding the needs of the state’s at-risk populations; or their leadership role within the education system.

Members of the advisory group, along with Gov. Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, Jr., will be meeting weekly with the leadership of the CT General Assembly for advice and counsel, including Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.

“I’m as anxious to reopen our economy and get back to business as usual as everyone else, but if we don’t do this in a thoughtful way, all of our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus to date will have been worthless,” Lamont said. “The actions we’ve taken so far in Connecticut, while painstaking, have been helping to slow down its spread. The steadily slowing rate of hospitalizations shows that what we’ve done so far is having an impact, but we are not out of the woods yet. This group of medical professionals, local business representatives, professionals who work with our at-risk communities, and education officials will provide Connecticut with a valuable resource in our efforts to get our state moving again while doing so in the safest and most sensible way possible. In addition, I appreciate the willingness of legislative leaders to participate with this advisory group because we need to have a unified approach, considering the significant impact this pandemic is having on our communities.”

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a separate entity from the multi-state, regional council that the State of Connecticut has joined with the governors of several other states from the northeast. The purpose of this localized group is to specifically focus on the needs of Connecticut’s towns, cities, business community, workforce, at-risk populations, and education system. The governor expects that many of the recommendations and advice developed by this advisory group, along with those of legislative leaders, will be useful in his administration’s ongoing discussions with the multi-state, regional council.

The members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group include:

Main Advisory Group

(Co-Chair) Indra Nooyi: Board co-chair of AdvanceCT; former CEO of PepsiCo

(Co-Chair) Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of epidemiology and medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health

Oni Chukwu: Executive chairman of Aventri

Alex Karnal: Partner and managing director of Deerfield; co-founder and board member of The Institute for Life-Changing Medicines

Dr. Mehmood Khan: CEO and board member of Life Biosciences, Inc.

Dr. Harlan Krumholz: Cardiologist and health care researcher at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital

Dr. Charles Lee: Scientific director and professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine

David Scheer: President of Scheer & Company, Inc.; board chair of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Business Committee

(Chair) Oni Chukwu: Executive chairman of Aventri

Joe Brennan: President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association

Rodney Butler: Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Peter Denious: President and CEO of AdvanceCT

Howard Hill: Owner of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services

Roberta Hoskie: President and CEO of Outreach Realty Services

Steve Matiatos: President of the Connecticut Lodging Association

Dan Meiser: Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association

John Olsen: President Emeritus of the Connecticut AFL-CIO

Fran Pastore: President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council

Timothy Phelan: President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association

Meredith Reuben: CEO of EBP Supply Solutions

David Roche: President of the Connecticut Building Trades

Garrett Sheehan: President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Community Committee

(Chair) Marcella Nunez Smith: Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine

Marie Allen: Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living

Dr. Ken Alleyne: Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation

Nora Duncan: State Director of Connecticut AARP

Rochelle Palache: Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ

Daria Smith: Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council

Education Committee

(Co-Chair) Rick Levin: Former President of Yale University

(Co-Chair) Linda Lorimer: Former Vice President for Global and Strategic Initiatives at Yale University

Rick Branson: Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools

Jan Hochadel: President of AFT Connecticut

Steve Kaplan: President of the University of New Haven

Alice Pritchard: Chief of Staff to the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

Rachel Rubin: Chief of Staff to the President of the University of Connecticut

Jen Widness: President of the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges

Donald Williams, Jr.: Executive Director of the Connecticut Education Association

Governor Lamont’s Representatives

Paul Mounds: Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor

Josh Geballe: Chief Operating Officer for the Office of the Governor and Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services

Renée Coleman-Mitchell: Commissioner of the Department of Public Health

Dr. Matthew Cartter: State Epidemiologist for the Department of Public Health

Miguel Cardona: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education (Also co-chair of the Education Committee)

Beth Bye: Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood (Also member of the Education Committee)

Deidre Gifford: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Social Services (Also member of the Community Committee)

Amy Porter: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services (Also member of the Community Committee)

Jordan Scheff: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (Also member of the Community Committee)

David Lehman: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (Also member of the Business Committee)