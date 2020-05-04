State COVID-19 Update May 1-3: Lamont Cancels All Annual Town Meetings, Gives Latest Case Count

Gov. Ned Lamont updated residents over the weekend on the state’s response to the coronavirus health crisis.

NOTE: The update for Sunday, May 3, reflects limited information due to the Connecticut Department of Public Health‘s transition over the weekend to a new process, which the governor’s announcement said would “make the daily collection of data more sustainable.” As a result, Sunday’s report only contains data on hospitalizations and fatalities. The next full report will be issued on Monday, May 4, and will contain combined test data from both Sunday and Monday.

By the Numbers (May 1-3)

Connecticut day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests

Total Wilton cases as of May 2: 160 (+1 )

Total Wilton fatalities as of May 2: 33

New one-day positive cases in CT residents as of May 2: 523 May 1: 1,064 April 30: 933 April 29: 455

Total CT cases as of May 2: 29,287

COVID-19 tests reported as of May 2: 102,493 (+2,236) May 1: 100,257 (+3,124) April 30: 97,133 (+2,315)

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,488 (-63) May 2: 1,551 (-41) May 1: 1,592 (-58) April 30: 1,650 (-41) April 29: 1,691 (-41) April 28: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 514 (-11) May 2: 525 (-12) May 1: 537 (-28) April 30: 565 (-26) April 29: 591 (-29) April 28: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases as of May 2: 11,801 (+189) May 1: 11,612 (+418) April 30: 11,294 (+309) April 29: 10,985 (+111)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,495 (+59) May 2: 2,436 (+97) May 1: 2,339 (+82) April 30: 2,257 (+89) April 29: 2,168 (+79)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 886 (+21) May 2: 865 (+26) May 1: 839 (+29) April 30: 810 (+36) April 29: 774 (+27) April 28: 747 (+20)

