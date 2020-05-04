State COVID-19 Update May 1-3: Lamont Cancels All Annual Town Meetings, Gives Latest Case Count

Gov. Ned Lamont updated residents over the weekend on the state’s response to the coronavirus health crisis.
NOTE: The update for Sunday, May 3, reflects limited information due to the Connecticut Department of Public Health‘s transition over the weekend to a new process, which the governor’s announcement said would “make the daily collection of data more sustainable.” As a result, Sunday’s report only contains data on hospitalizations and fatalities. The next full report will be issued on Monday, May 4, and will contain combined test data from both Sunday and Monday.
By the Numbers (May 1-3)
Connecticut day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests
- Total Wilton cases as of May 2: 160 (+1 )
- Total Wilton fatalities as of May 2: 33
- New one-day positive cases in CT residents as of May 2: 523
- May 1: 1,064
- April 30: 933
- April 29: 455
- Total CT cases as of May 2: 29,287
- COVID-19 tests reported as of May 2: 102,493 (+2,236)
- May 1: 100,257 (+3,124)
- April 30: 97,133 (+2,315)
- Total People currently hospitalized: 1,488 (-63)
- May 2: 1,551 (-41)
- May 1: 1,592 (-58)
- April 30: 1,650 (-41)
- April 29: 1,691 (-41)
- April 28: 1,732 (-26)
- April 27: 1,758 (-8)
- April 26: 1,766 (-44)
- April 25: 1,810 (-67)
- April 24: 1,877 (-70)
- April 23: 1,947 (-25)
- Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 514 (-11)
- May 2: 525 (-12)
- May 1: 537 (-28)
- April 30: 565 (-26)
- April 29: 591 (-29)
- April 28: 620 (-7)
- April 27: 627 (-8)
- April 26: 635 (-14)
- April 25: 649 (-45)
- April 24: 694 (-36)
- April 23: 730 (-19)
- Total Fairfield County cases as of May 2: 11,801 (+189)
- May 1: 11,612 (+418)
- April 30: 11,294 (+309)
- April 29: 10,985 (+111)
- Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,495 (+59)
- May 2: 2,436 (+97)
- May 1: 2,339 (+82)
- April 30: 2,257 (+89)
- April 29: 2,168 (+79)
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 886 (+21)
- May 2: 865 (+26)
- May 1: 839 (+29)
- April 30: 810 (+36)
- April 29: 774 (+27)
- April 28: 747 (+20)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.
Lamont’s Executive Order Suspending All CT Budget-Setting Town Meetings and Referendums
Lamont’s order on May 1 made mandatory the suspension of all annual town meetings or referendums to adopt budgets.
“Mandatory suspension of annual town meeting or referendum to adopt budget: This clarifies that going forward, the relevant elected body or bodies in each municipality must adopt a budget for 2020-2021 without an in-person vote by residents. It also validates any budget referendum or annual town meeting that has already been conducted. This order clarifies Executive Order No. 7I, Section 13, to provide uniformity and consistency, and prioritize safety while the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in large gatherings remains high.”
It also granted authorization for “common-interest communities” to hold meetings remotely:
“Authorization for common-interest communities to hold meetings remotely: This allows common interest communities, such as condominium associations and homeowners associations, to conduct business remotely and hold votes entirely by ballot if their by-laws or governing documents do not already permit it.”