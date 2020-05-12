State Democrats Elect Wilton’s John Kalamarides to Represent CT at Presidential Electoral College

At the state convention on Saturday, May 9, Connecticut Democrats elected Wilton resident John Kalamarides as one of seven Electors to represent Connecticut at this year’s presidential electoral college. Kalamarides is a former chair of Wilton’s Democratic Town Committee and served on Wilton’s Board of Finance.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy each addressed the over 600 people gathered virtually over videoconference. Their remarks touched on common themes of thanks to all first-line responders and essential workers during the current health crisis, the need for national leadership and science-based policies, and a determination to elect Joe Biden as President in November.

“The resolve of Connecticut Democrats was clear throughout the convention, despite not being able to meet in person,” said Tom Dubin, the current chair of Wilton’s DTC. “Democrats couldn’t have chosen a better person to represent our state at the electoral college than John Kalamarides. John is deeply knowledgeable about Connecticut issues and cares passionately about providing good government for all Connecticut’s citizens.”

“Connecticut voters share a special bond,” said Kalamarides. “We are able to know each other well, to work across the state with one another, to disagree with each other–and still be friends. It is very much a part of my life that I care a great deal about, and I am thrilled by the possibility of representing our state at the electoral college.”

In addition to Kalamarides’ election, Wilton DTC chair Tom Dubin was elected as one of two members of the Democratic State Central Committee from the 26th state senatorial district.