State DOT to Begin Westport Rd. Paving Project

Wilton’s Department of Public Works released a notice that the State of Connecticut is planning to mill and pave a section of Westport Rd./Rte. 33 in Wilton, between Danbury Rd./Rte. 7 and Chestnut Hill Rd.

Milling work will begin on or about Thursday, July 7. This portion of the project will take approximately one week (weather permitting).

Paving work will begin on or about Sunday, July 17. This portion of the project will take approximately one week (weather permitting).

According to the DPW notice, the project will be conducted during overnight hours, with crews working from approximately 7 p.m. to approximately 5:30 a.m.

The CT-DOT will have an inspector on-site during this time. Anyone with immediate questions during work hours can reach out to the on-site state inspector, or call the office at 203.389.3035.