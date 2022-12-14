State Senator-Elect Ceci Maher Named Committee on Children Chair & Higher Education Committee Vice Chair

The following was submitted as a press release from State Senator-Elect Ceci Maher.

State Senator-Elect Ceci Maher (D-Wilton) was named Senate Chair of the CT General Assembly’s Committee on Children and Vice Chair of the Higher Education Committee.

Maher was elected to serve her first term in the state Senate in November.

“I am grateful to State Sens. Martin Looney and Bob Duff for the chance to serve as Senate Chair of the Children Committee and as Vice Chair of Higher Education,” Maher said. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in the General Assembly as we build on the successes of the previous four years. Providing the resources children need to thrive sets them up for a lifetime of success. I’m eager to get to work in the Children Committee, not only to bring my experience, but also the voices of the people in our community for the best path forward. I’m also excited to join my colleagues in the Higher Education Committee to work to make higher education more accessible and affordable so everyone has a chance at a post-secondary education, in whatever form that takes.”

Prior to joining the state Senate, Sen. Maher led the growth of educational opportunity programs at the Horizons National Student Enrichment Program for five years, expanded the reach of Person-to-Person when she was the executive director from serving 15,000 people to serving 25,000 people per year, providing food for more than 2 million meals per year to people in need in seven towns in lower Fairfield County, and led Sandy Hook Promise as interim executive director.

“I am incredibly excited for the upcoming legislative session and happy to have Sen. Maher serve as Chair of the Children Committee and Vice Chair Higher Education,” Looney said. “She possesses an extensive and successful track record of leading local nonprofits that deal in matters pertaining to our youth and I have no doubt she will excel in all of her committee leadership assignments.”