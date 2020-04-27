State/Wilton COVID Update April 26: CT Cases Pass 25,000; Wilton Flat at 144; Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Day

On Sunday, April 26, both Gov. Ned Lamont and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice provided updates on the case numbers. The numbers below also include updates from Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.

Vanderslice highlighted that both the state and Fairfield County are showing declines in hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row. “Statewide hospitalizations are down by 206 versus their highest level on April 22. Fairfield County hospitalizations are down by 162 versus our highest level on April 17,” she wrote.

As for Wilton, the total number of cases remains unchanged from 144 on Saturday, April 25.

Even though the number of cases passed 25,000, Lamont said that CT is showing evidence of flattening the curve, but emphasized, “we are not out of the woods yet.”

Lamont’s full quote:

“When you take a broad look at the data over the last two weeks, we’ve shown that we can flatten the curve and control the spread of this virus through kinds of social distancing measures that we’ve implemented–but we are not out of the woods yet. When it comes to creating an action plan on the steps we should take next, our primary objective needs to focus on not causing any harm to the progress we have made so far, otherwise, our infection and hospitalization rates will go right back up. Our health care system has been amazing throughout this pandemic, and we are going to continue working with them to ramp up testing even more, including through antibody tests and contact tracing. This approach is key to getting people back to work and ensuring that workers are adequately protected when they return.”

By the Numbers (April 24-26)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: (April 26) 687 April 25: 661 April 24: 821 April 23: 631

Total CT cases: 25,269 (includes more than 79,811 tests – 2,209 on April 26 – conducted in state and private labs); Test positive rate: 31%.

(includes more than tests conducted in state and private labs); Total People currently hospitalized: (April 26) 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: (April 26) 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: (April 26) 10,529 (+156) April 25: 10,373 (+146) April 24: 10,227 (+219) April 23: 10,008 (+125)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: (April 26) 1,924 (+62) April 25: 1,862 (+98) April 24: 1,764 (+125) April 23: 1,639 (+95)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: (April 26) 707 (+18) April 25: 689 (+27) April 24: 662 (+47) April 23: 615 (+31)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

