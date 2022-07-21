Stay at Home in Wilton Invites Community to Volunteer Reception

On Tuesday, July 26, Stay at Home in Wilton is sponsoring an event at the Wilton Library to get the community excited about volunteering. This gathering will also commemorate the launch of the nonprofit’s new automated transportation program.

Stay at Home embodies the benefits of volunteering, of which there are many. Research suggests that volunteering improves mental and physical health by providing a sense of purpose and bringing communities together. Since its formation in 2010, Stay at Home in Wilton has continuously demonstrated how volunteering can bond people from different backgrounds and generations while offering supportive services to help members remain independent, active, and connected in Wilton.

Tuesday’s Volunteer Reception is an opportunity for the people of Wilton to see firsthand the wonders volunteering can do for the individual and the senior community.

Transportation is one of the cornerstone amenities Stay at Home in Wilton offers its members. After much research and recommendations from neighboring Villages, Stay at Home is now subscribed to an online scheduling software, Assisted Rides. While members will continue to schedule rides just as they did before, Assisted Rides streamlines the process for volunteer drivers. Since the process no longer requires numerous phone calls, it will hopefully attract more volunteers, who can now simply go online and schedule the rides that work best for their schedules. In addition, Stay at Home plans to use this simplified system to schedule more of Stay at Home in Wilton’s services, such as Handyman Help, Friendly Visitors, and more to help members get their in-home needs.

Stay at Home in Wilton is always looking for ways to improve care for seniors in the community. For more information on the benefits of volunteering and what Stay at Home is doing to advance its services, join the organization at the Volunteer Reception at the Wilton Library on Tuesday, July 26, 4–6 p.m. To RSVP, or for more information, call 203.762.2600.