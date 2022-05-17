Stay at Home in Wilton Presents Family-Friendly “Sounds of Spring” Concert

Stay at Home in Wilton presents “Sounds of Spring,” a concert featuring Connecticut’s own Madera Winds Quintet on Sunday, May 22 from 5-6:15 p.m. at WEPCO (48 New Canaan Rd.) with a reception to follow.

The Madera Winds Quintet features Janet Atherton (clarinet); Dr. Ralph Kirmser (oboe); Rosemary Dellinger (bassoon); Kerry Walker (flute); and Marjorie Callaghan (French horn). There is also a special appearance by New York City pianist Kay Cynamon.

“For this Spring concert, we selected a program that would appeal to the entire family with pieces chosen not only for their symphonic beauty but for the spectacular scenes in nature that inspired them,” noted Kirmser, a Madera Winds performer as well as a Board member of Stay at Home in Wilton.

The “Roaring Fork” Quintet for Wind Instruments was commissioned by the Borealis Wind Quintet who premiered the work during their tour of the United States in 1993-94. The valley of the Roaring Fork River in Colorado is home to some of the most spectacular scenery in the Rocky Mountains. From visions of flowing rapids, glacial lakes and views of soaring mountain ranges, the musical movements take you along these breathtaking vistas.

The “American Folk Suite” is composed by Poland-born Kazimierz Machala and resonates with audiences of all ages. Machala composed the “American Folk Suite” for the end of a concert featuring all American composers for a July 4th concert in 1980 in Sydney, Australia. The “American Fork Suite” in this serious American music program featured lighter American folk melodies.

This concert will benefit Stay at Home in Wilton to help support a vibrant senior community in Wilton. Suggested donation at the door is $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information call 203.762.2600 or visit the Stay at Home in Wilton website.