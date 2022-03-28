Stay at Home in Wilton and RVNAhealth are partnering on an important topic, Heart Health. Cardiologist Ralph Kirmser, MD, and nutrition educator Monica Marcello will speak on many aspects of heart health, from heart attack prevention to providing tips on transitioning to an unprocessed, whole foods, plant-rich diet to help seniors stay healthy and active longer.

The talk is on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 3 p.m. at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.).

Kirmser, a board member of Stay at Home in Wilton, is a graduate of Yale Medical School and the Yale Cardiology Fellowship program, and has practiced cardiology in Fairfield County for over 40 years. Kirmser will speak about the importance of cholesterol and triglycerides for cardiovascular health and how medical therapy can prevent heart attack and stroke.

Marcello, MS, a registered dietician and nutrition educator for RVNAhealth, will discuss an anti-inflammatory eating style, specifically the Mediterranean diet and the six core principles that make the Mediterranean diet the most researched and recommended eating pattern internationally, She will also provide practical and inexpensive steps to easily implement, including simple shopping lists and some savory recipes.

Stay at Home in Wilton offers seniors supportive services and resources, along with social and educational programs that unite its members as a community and enhance their efforts to remain active, independent, and connected.

RVNAhealth provides home health care and lifelong health care and wellness services.

To attend this presentation, call 203.762.2600 or visit the Stay at Home in Wilton website.