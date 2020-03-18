Stop & Shop Sets Senior-Only (60+) Shopping Hours in COVID-19 Response

In an effort to help protect older members of the community more at-risk from COVID-19, Stop & Shop has implemented shopping time that will be restricted for people age 60 and older only. Beginning Thursday, March 19, all Stop & Shop stores will set aside 6-7:30 a.m. daily as time when only customers over the age of 60 years will be admitted.

“We’re making the decision to offer this every day of the week to allow for community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing. They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering,” wrote Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop president, in an email to customers.

Beginning Thursday, people ages 60 and up will have a marked, designated entrance at the store. Store managers will not be requesting ID for entry, but Reid asked shoppers outside of the designated age group to “please respect the purpose of the early opening–and do the right thing for your neighbors,” adding, “Store associates do reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.”

Stop & Shop had previously announced that stores have adjusted hours to 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. to allow for employees to restock shelves, as well as to implement additional cleaning and sanitation efforts.

Although the company has suspended online shopping and pickup, stores will continue home delivery service and has implemented a new “Contact-Free” delivery option. Shoppers will be notified by text or email when the driver arrives, and bags will be left on doorsteps. Company officials say there may be “some delays with this service due to unprecedented demand.”

