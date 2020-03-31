Thanking Wilton’s Healthcare Warriors

We’re joining people around the globe in saying, “Thank you!” to healthcare workers who are putting themselves on the frontline to help ALL patients–with or without COVID-19 infection.

We’ve cut out this heart and posted it on our doors and windows and invite you to do the same, using the PDF we’ve provided or any other version of your own.

We’ll also be starting a series featuring Wilton’s healthcare workers, sharing in their own words what their experiences are.

On their behalf, and for everyone, please stay home, follow social distance guidelines and practice personal hand washing and hygiene behaviors.

Click the link below to print out your own Healthcare Warrior Thank-You Heart.

THANK YOU HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS