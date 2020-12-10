The Road to Bethlehem Leads to Wilton: WEPCO Churches to Hold Drive-By, Live Nativity

Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church are inviting the public to join them for a spiritual and magical afternoon to drive through time and visit the road to Bethlehem. Together members of both congregations are creating a live nativity scene—complete with animals—that organizers say will allow visitors to “see and experience the sights and sounds, the wonders of Christmas, all from the safety of your car.”

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3-5 p.m.; the rain date is Saturday, Dec. 12, at the same time. The churches are located at the WEPCO Complex (48 New Canaan Rd.).

“Even in the midst of this pandemic, the miracle of Christmas cannot be stopped, Rev. Shannon White, Pastor of Wilton Presbyterian Church said. “The celebration of the coming of Emmanuel—God with us—breaks into our lives and surprises us each and every year in new ways. This year, perhaps as never before, may we experience light, hope, peace and love, as we drive-by, looking at the animals, witnessing Mary and Joseph cradling the baby. May we find a deeper place both within ourselves and among our community to believe a little more and sing Joy to the World!”

The Rev. Marissa Rohrbach, Rector of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church said she is delighted to be able to offer this special moment of joy to the larger community.

“At Christmas, Christians celebrate God’s love, love that overcomes all obstacles to get to us. And in this season of COVID, we are all in need of a reminder of the power of that love, of what is possible with God, and of the deep joy that comes when we live faithfully together. Love comes down at Christmas, and we can’t wait to share it with you and our beloved community. Join us on the road to Bethlehem and be surprised again by this love,” Rohrbach said.

All are welcome; visitors are asked to remain in their cars during the drive-by.

For updates, visit the churches’ Facebook pages or websites: Wilton Presbyterian and St. Matthews.