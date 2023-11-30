The Wilton Playshop is once again staging a memorable one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

The timeless tale of redemption and hope tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy miser who hates Christmas. He is transformed into a caring, kindly person when visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve: Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

Patrick R. Spadaccino, who both adapted the show and stars in it, plays 25 different roles in the 90-minute performance and brings each character to life. The show, which was originally presented in 2018 at the Farmington Valley Stage Company in Collinsville, CT, is directed by Scott R. Brill.

Showtimes are on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

For tickets and more information, visit the Wilton Playshop online.