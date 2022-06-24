Your GMW Guide to Fourth of July 2022 in Wilton

For the first time since 2019, Wilton’s regular Fourth of July events are back. July Fourth is a fantastic time to enjoy summer in New England with friends and family and reflect on what patriotism is all about. It’s also a celebration of beloved Wilton traditions. GOOD Morning Wilton has compiled Wilton’s public events below.

Freedom Run Road Race

Wilton High School Track, 8:30 a.m.

Open to all ages, this 5K race put on by the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department is the perfect opportunity to get outside and get some exercise in a fun environment.

Multiple race categories are available to choose from, including junior and youth. Register online through e-Trak. Participant fees are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 14 and under. All participants will receive a race t-shirt. Advance registration is encouraged, but same-day registration is allowed. Participants should arrive by 8:15 a.m.

4th of July Fireworks

Wilton High School Sports Complex, 5-9:30 p.m.

The Parks & Rec Department is thrilled to bring back Wilton’s beloved July Fourth fireworks. The Live DJ will begin playing music at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set to start at dusk around 9 p.m. This is not an event to be missed.

Some residents turn out early to stake out a spot on the field below the stadium. Celebrants bring blankets, chairs and picnics or visit the multiple food trucks on site.

The event is free to attend but there is a fee for parking. Parking passes are $35 per vehicle and are advance-purchase only for town-owned parking lots. Passes can be purchased online or in-person at the Parks and Recreation office (180 School Rd.), between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Lots include:

Route 7 Tennis Courts

Cider Mill School

Wilton Board of Education

Wilton Athletic Fields — lots along Lilly Way

Route 7/School Road gravel lot

Parking passes must be purchased by July 1 at 4 p.m. and must be picked up from the Parks and Recreation office between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday-Friday by July 1.

On July 4, parking for a cash-only fee of $20 is available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following parking lots:

Middlebrook

Lilly Field

Stamford Health (372 Danbury Rd.)

Allen’s Meadow

In the event of inclement weather for these events, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates. The rain date for the fireworks display is July 5.

Merwin Meadows

Merwin Meadows will be open to both residents and non-residents on Monday, July 4. Day passes are available for purchase at the Parks and Recreation office Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — which makes Friday, July 1 the last day for both residents and non-residents to get day passes before the holiday. Seasonal passes are currently sold out for non-residents. The grills in the park are now available for use for anyone who wants to barbeque at the park.

What’s Open

Village Market 7 a.m.-5 p.m

The Wilton Family YMCA

Regular Monday hours: 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Pond and Splash Pad: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

What’s Closed

The Wilton Library

Town Offices

Wilton Transfer Station