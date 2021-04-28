Three Virtual Events for Wilton Hist. Soc.’s Revamped “Objects of Desire” – Starting with “Sip & Support” Wine Tasting/Parlor Fundraiser

The Wilton Historical Society‘s annual spring fundraising home and garden show, Objects of Desire, is making a 2021 virtual return, albeit bigger and better than ever, with three events.

Society officials say that each event is designed to be exciting, support local business and give patrons the chance to be part of unique experiences–all while supporting the mission of the Historical Society.

Sip & Support

Sip + Support Virtual Wine Tasting and Parlor Pizza

with Tyler Colman aka “Dr. Vino”

Wednesday, May 12

4-6 p.m. Pizza/wine pickup

7-8 p.m. Wine tasting Zoom event

Join friends and neighbors for a fun, virtual wine tasting and pizza event. The evening will focus on the wines of the Piedmont region, a culinary gem of Italy that remains somewhat under the radar. The event includes a bottle of red and a bottle of white from Paolo Scavino, a leading family-owned Piedmontese vineyard.

Local wine expert Tyler Colman, aka “Dr. Vino,” will lead the online tasting session. While the presentation is on Zoom, the wine and pizza are not!

The $125 ticket includes two fresh, custom-made, thin-crust pizzas from Wilton’s Parlor Pizza, for an easy one-stop pickup for both the wine and pizza. (Details on ordering, coupon code, pickup instructions and wine tasting link will be sent in the confirmation email.)

Colman is the author of two wine books and a finalist for the James Beard Foundation award, and he taught wine classes for 10 years at NYU and five years at the University of Chicago. He wrote the wine pairings for The Tucci Cookbook, and his wine writing has also appeared in The New York Times, Wine & Spirits, Food & Wine, The World of Fine Wine, Forbes, The Oxford Companion to Wine, and even Bicycling Magazine. Colman oversees the razor-sharp wine list at Parlor Pizza in Wilton.

Tickets are now available for purchase online.

Shop & Support

This online auction featuring fabulous additions for home and garden is being produced with event partner Skinner Auctioneers. Registration will begin in May.

Sweet & Support

This digital raffle to win a dozen doughnuts and skip the line at Wilton’s gourmet doughnut hot-spot, Rise, will also launch with text-to-buy in May.

More information is avaialble on the Wilton Historical Society website.

The Wilton Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Rd., and is now open to the public. For more information, visit the Wilton Historical Society website or call 203.762.7257.