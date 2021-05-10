Tickets On Sale for WHS Theatre Outdoor Production of “WORKING The Musical”

For the first time, the Wilton High School Theatre spring musical will be performed outdoors with the production of WORKING the Musical. Tickets are now on sale for four COVID-19-safe shows, which will be staged on the North Field of the high school campus for families and community members. Directed by Meredith Walker, this production includes a cast of 31 students and 10 crew members.

Wilton High School Theatre successfully fundraised over $25,000 in order to be able to stage the performances outdoors.

WORKING the Musical is based on the 1974 best-selling book of interviews with American workers by Studs Terkel. WORKING paints a vivid portrait of men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the school teacher, the delivery person, the housewife, the mason, to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.

Wilton High School will be piloting the newest version of this production which premiered at A Contemporary Theater (ACT) in Ridgefield in 2019. This latest version includes interviews with local Wilton workers throughout the show, sharing stories from well-known local businesses and organizations including Ambler Farm, Orem’s Diner, Wilton High School, Bolton Landscaping & Masonry, Rebel Daughter Cookies and more.

Audience members are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to use during the performances. Tickets can be purchased online. Performances will be held May 19, 20, 22 and 23, all at 8 p.m.; the field will open to the audience at 7 p.m. (Performances will not be held if it rains; the performance rain date is May 24 at 8 p.m.) For group information or reservation questions call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.

The cast and crew of WORKING include: Brycen Addison, Emily Baer, Sarah Bates, Lucy Beach, Sarah Bennett, Michael Biondo, Jenna Bonafide, Abby Delattre, Ella DeLuca, Molly DeLuca, Margot DePeugh, Samantha Dorne, Clara Edgecomb, Jake Enman, Brielle Flavin, Eli Foodman, Shawn Gregory, Matthew Huang, Stephanie Jones, Isabella Kaplan, Aki Lasher, Sayuki Layne, Riley Luchetta, Ryan Lynn, Hannah McCall, Madeline Mosquera, Lauren Parrotta, Illeas Paschalidis, Katherine Rusin, Casey Shu, Rachel Slater, Charlotte Stapkowski, Mickey Wilcox and Ryan Witty.