Tickets on Sale for Wilton Library’s (Virtual) Return of Hot & Cool Jazz with Special One-Time-Only Concert

The iconic piano bursts to life when Taylor Eigsti performs in a very special, one-time concert for the Wilton Library’s first recorded Hot & Cool Jazz concert of the year on Friday, April 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. Library officials chose a fitting day for the concert’s virtual streaming release: International Jazz Day.

Eigsti, long a favorite of the library’s Hot & Cool Jazz series after appearing as its opening musician in 2007, recorded this concert at the (now former) Wilton home of jazz legend Dave Brubeck this past December, working his magic on Dave’s grand piano in the dramatic two-story music room where Dave composed so much of his famous music.

Dave’s son, Wilton resident Chris Brubeck, an award-winning composer, and superlative trombonist and bassist, also sat in and jammed with Eigsti on a few tunes for this very special, one-time concert broadcast.

A New York-based pianist and composer, Eigsti started playing the piano when he was 4-years-old and was quickly labeled a prodigy. He has since released seven albums as a bandleader, in addition to appearing on over 50 albums as a sideman. On May 21, 2021, Eigsti will be releasing his eighth album as a leader (and his first brand new album in 11 years), called Tree Falls on GSI Records. (More information is available on Eigsti’s website.)

Eigsti has garnered multiple individual GRAMMY Award nominations over the years for his work as a recording artist and composer, including Best Instrumental Composition and Best Jazz Instrumental Solo. Over the past 30-plus years, Eigsti has had the good fortune of performing, touring, or recording with such luminaries as Dave Brubeck, The Brubeck Brothers, Joshua Redman, Sting, Chick Corea, Marian McPartland, Chris Botti, David Benoit, McCoy Tyner, Becca Stevens, and Joe Lovano. With his trio and quartet, Eigsti has performed at many premier venues throughout the world, including the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Massey Hall, Lincoln Center, and many top festivals including the Monterey Jazz Festival and the Newport Jazz Festival.

In addition to leading and performing with various small ensembles, Eigsti frequently has had the opportunity to solo with, compose for, and orchestrate music for various symphony orchestras, and has written an extensive repertoire of music for orchestra and jazz ensemble, such as the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, and the Chicago Symphony.

Tickets for this virtual pre-recorded concert are $20. Registrants will receive the Zoom link for this one-time-only concert viewing. Visit the Wilton Library website to register online for the concert.