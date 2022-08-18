Town Hosts Summer Outdoor Concert Sunday at Merwin Meadows

The Town of Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a summer concert on Sunday, Aug. 21 with the Tom Duffy Band (TDB). The concert will be held at Merwin Meadows from 5-7 p.m.

“TDB band’s sweet spot is an eclectic mix of classic rock and deep cuts. These are the songs you forgot you love. Come sing along with us as we play the songs we’ve been listening to for years — some performed as you’ve never heard them before,” the band promises.

Officials suggest getting take-out from one of Wilton’s restaurants and bringing it along with a blanket or chair to enjoy a Sunday evening at Merwin Meadows. There is no charge to attend and park passes are not required to attend the concert.

In the event of inclement weather, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates.