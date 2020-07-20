Town of Wilton Updates: Guide to New Rules for Camps, Sports, Parks & Fields

Rules related to social distancing and the wearing of face masks apply while at Town of Wilton recreational facilities.

To assist residents in locating and understanding the rules associated with the use of Town of Wilton recreational facilities, a new resource titled Coronavirus: Youth Sports, Camp, and Park/Field Program Rules is available on the Parks and Recreation page of the Town’s website. It includes links to participation and usage rules for youth sports, Parks and Recreation camps, and Town of Wilton parks/fields programs during the Coronavirus pandemic (last updated July 17, 2020).

All athletes, coaches, or spectators are required to follow the return-to-play program rules for their sport.

Effective July 18, town staff hours at Merwin Meadows will be extended from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. An additional resident check-in tent will be located by the footbridge for those residents entering the park from the soccer field. Merwin Meadows remains closed to non-residents.

Residents are asked to follow the rules related to social distancing and wearing face-coverings, unless exempt under the return-to-play rules or for medical reasons.

Youth Sports

Wilton Field Hockey Association

Wilton High School Football Boosters

Wilton Lacrosse Association

Wilton High School Soccer Boosters

Wilton Softball and Baseball Association and Wilton Little League

Wilton Youth Field Hockey

Wilton Youth Football and Cheerleading

Merwin Meadows

Merwin Meadows Program Rules–updated July 17, 2020

Merwin Meadows re-opened on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for Wilton residents only. No more than 100 residents are allowed in the park at any one time. Monitors will be at the park seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to ensure compliance with the capacity limit and the residency requirement. Monitors will be located in tents at the main parking lot and at the pedestrian bridge by the playing field.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be Lifeguards at the park. Lifeguarding can require mouth to mouth contact and other close contact which can spread the COVID-19 virus and create a health risk to the individuals involved and the Wilton Community at

large. If you swim or allow your child to swim you do so at your own risk. The Town is discouraging residents from using the pond and swimming.

There is no fee to use the park, but a resident park pass will be required. Passes are available throughout the summer via the Parks & Recreation e-Trak online registration system. Passes obtained in this manner may be picked up Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the dropbox outside Comstock Community Center.

Also due to COVID-19, the pavilion, grills, picnic tables, restrooms, and playground will not be available for use. Per the Governor’s Executive Order 7BB, face coverings are required in the park, if visitors cannot maintain six feet of distance with another person. There are exceptions based on medical conditions or the age of a child. Please wear a face covering at check-in, unless exempt.

No dogs are permitted in the park except those on a leash with their owner while walking through the park on the trail. Residents walking through the park will not be included in the 100-resident limit.

Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203.834.6234 or emailed to Kregg Zulkeski.

Wilton High School Tennis Courts

Effective June 17, 2020, the WHS/Route 7 tennis courts are open subject to social distancing requirements and USTA guidelines for safe play.

Questions should be directed to Parks & Recreation Director Steve Pierce via email.

Summary of Phase 2 Protocol

Prior to playing, please read all of the information here, which will also be available for review at the tennis courts.

Tennis court use during Phase 2 is restricted to Wilton residents only. No guests are allowed.

Do not play if you have: Any symptoms of the Coronavirus (mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing or other symptoms identified by the CDC). Been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. Not been compliant with social distancing requirements in the past 14 days. Are a vulnerable individual. A vulnerable individual is an elderly individualand/or an individual with serious underlying health conditions.

There are no reservations required.

Additional Safety Measures

Preparing to Play

Players should bring a new can of balls.

Players should clean and wipe down all equipment, including racquets and water bottles.

Players should not share equipment such as racquets, tennis balls, grips, hats, and towels.

Players must bring their own water. The water fountain will not be available for use.

No food of any kind should be consumed on/around courts.

If you need to sneeze or cough do so into a tissue or upper sleeve.

When Playing

Keep social distance from others on the court–at least six feet apart.

Nets, fences, and net posts should not be touched.

Use a racquet/foot to pick up balls. Avoid using hands to pick up balls.

No changing sides of the court–players must remain on the same side as they started on throughout the entire court time.

If a ball from another court comes to you, use your racquet head or feet to advance the ball to the other side of the court.

When Playing Doubles Play

Try to stay at least six feet apart from other players. Do not make physical contact with them (such as shaking hands or a high five).

Consider not playing doubles, which could lead to incidental contact and unwanted proximity. If you do play doubles, avoid all incidental contact.

No Bryan Brothers chest bumps and no whispering to each other from a close distance to strategize.

Avoid touching your face after handling a ball, racquet, or other equipment. Wash your hands promptly if you have touched your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Remain apart from other players when taking a break.

When Playing Singles Play

Although unlikely, it’s possible that a tennis ball can transmit the COVID-19 virus, as virtually any hard surface can transmit the disease. So here are extra precautions that you can take to keep safe when playing tennis:

Open two cans of tennis balls that do not share the same number on the ball.

Take one set of numbered balls, and have your playing partner take a set of balls from the other can.

Proceed with play, making sure to pick up your set of numbered balls only.

Should a ball with the other number wind up on your side of the court, do not touch the ball with your hands. Use your racquet head or feet to advance the ball to the other side of the court.

After Playing

After play is over, take all personal items, balls, and trash away with you.

Please leave courts promptly.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after play.

2020 Camp Looper COVID-19 policy