Wilton Seeks Volunteers for Open Seats on Town Boards and Commissions

The Board of Selectmen is seeking candidates for several boards and commissions for current or upcoming vacancies. The length of the term varies by board or commission, but terms generally end on Nov. 30 of the appropriate year. If interested or want to learn more, please follow the instructions online. Candidates must be registered voters in the Town of Wilton.

Zoning Board of Appeals

The Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) is a quasi-judicial board that is statutorily empowered to grant relief, under certain circumstances, from the enforcement of the Zoning Regulations.

The ZBA consists of five regular members and three alternate members. Alternates serve when regular members are absent or are required to recuse themselves from a matter. A vacancy exists for an alternate member. The board generally meets monthly.

The members are advised by Town Counsel, as required, and provided administrative assistance by the Town’s Director of Land Use Management and Town Planner and staff.

Prospective candidates should be open-minded, comfortable with reading and understanding regulations and legal guidance, and making decisions based on the same. The appointee will serve until they or another resident is elected in the November 2021 election.

Board of Assessment Appeals

The Board of Assessment Appeals (BAA) is a three-member elected board statutorily empowered to hear and make decisions regarding assessment appeals. The BAA holds hearings twice a year, either in March or April for real property (residential and commercial properties) and in September for motor vehicles.

The members are advised by Town Counsel, as required, and are provided administrative assistance by the Assessor and staff.

Prospective candidates should be open-minded, comfortable reading and understanding real estate records, appraisals, regulations and legal guidance, and making decisions based on the same. Historically, the Board has benefited from members with financial or analytical backgrounds. The appointee will serve until they or another resident is elected in the November 2021 election.

Inland Wetlands Commission

The seven-member appointed Inland Wetlands Commission was established to conserve, protect, supervise, and regulate the wetlands and watercourses within the Town of Wilton.

The Commission reviews applications on land-use projects within wetlands, and watercourses within the regulated areas adjacent to them (100 ft.). The Commission also pursues violations and the corresponding corrective action. The Commission generally meets bi-monthly.

The members are advised by Town Counsel, as required, and are provided administrative assistance by the Environmental Affairs Director and staff.

Prospective candidates should be open-minded, comfortable reading and understanding land records, development plans, environmental reports and recommendations, regulations and legal guidance, and making decision based on the same. The Commission has benefited from members with legal, environmental or land use backgrounds.

Conservation Commission

The seven appointed members of the Wilton Conservation Commission guide the development and conservation of the natural resources within the Town of Wilton, including town-owned open spaces and trails. The Commission provides education and advice to the public. The commission also advises the Planning and Zoning and Inland Wetland Commissions. The commission meets once a month.

Prospective candidates should be interested in and be active users of Wilton’s open spaces and trails, as commissioners monitor the same and often lead tours through the open spaces and trails. Candidates should be comfortable reading and understanding development plans and contributing to articles for Commission’s newsletter.

Other Vacancies

A list of other commissions with current or upcoming vacancies is available on the Town’s website.

Wilton’s town government is facilitated by the hard work and dedication of its Board and Commission volunteers. It is these very volunteers whose work and talents help make Wilton such a vibrant community.

The following is a list of Board/Commission positions with vacancies or anticipated upcoming vacancies. Information about each Board/Commission can be obtained on the webpage for the Board/Commission:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals.* Applicants must have construction-related experience. This board meets very infrequently

Conservation Commission

Commission on Social Services

Tree Committee*

Deer Committee*

Economic Development Commission

Energy Commission

Board of Assessment Appeals

Zoning Board of Appeals

Inland Wetlands Commission

There is also a vacancy for the position of Constable*.

If you are interested in serving on an above Board/Commission with an *, please contact Jackie Rochester at Jacqueline.Rochester@wiltonct.org. Otherwise,:

If a Republican, please contact the Republican Town Committee (RTC).

If a Democrat, please contact the Democratic Town Committee (DTC).

If unaffiliated, either contact one of the Town Committees or petition by receiving 25 signatures, verified with the Registrar of Voter’s records, in support of the appointment. Please contact Jackie Rochester in the First Selectwoman’s Office at jacqueline.rochester@wiltonct.org for more information.

If from a party other than the RTC or DTC, procedures are the same as those for an unaffiliated elector.

Interested volunteers should complete a Board/Commission Candidate Application (and, if applicable, a Petition) and return to the Office of the First Selectman, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton or by email to Jackie Rochester at jacqueline.rochester@wiltonct.org. Questions may be directed to the Office of the First Selectman at (203) 563-0100.

New and current Board/Commission members should refer to the Guide to Serving on a Town Board / Commission for more information on serving on a Town Board/Commission.