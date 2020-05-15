Town to Re-Open WHS Track and Stadium Field, Expand Tennis Play

Town of Wilton officials have announced they will be re-opening the Wilton High School Track and Tom Fujitani Field at Memorial Stadium on a limited basis, as of Saturday, May 16, 2020. Residents who use the facilities are subject to social distancing requirements and Town guidelines for responsible play.

With the limited re-opening, the Town is implementing several protocols:

The track and field will be available for Wilton family use only , not to exceed a total of five (5) people per designated area. Use is for family free play only. No team practices. No private lessons.

, not to exceed a total of five (5) people per designated area. Use is for family free play only. No team practices. No private lessons. The north and south side of the field will be available for use from the 40-yard line to the end of the field. No play is permitted between the north 40-yard line and the south 40-yard line. No goals will be provided or allowed.

Residents may reserve the track or half of the field for a one-hour time period each day.

Track and field use is by reservation only, no walk-ups. Reservations must be made online through the Wilton Parks & Recreation website. Contact Kregg Zulkeski via email if unable to access the Parks & Recreation website. Online reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

via email if unable to access the Parks & Recreation website. Online reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. All stadium stands and fitness areas and all other Wilton fields remain closed to the public at this time.

The Phase 1 protocol below provides for track and field use on a restricted basis and may be adjusted for changing circumstances and experience after opening.

The Town has released a detailed Phase 1 Protocol document for this limited track and field re-opening (see below). Access to fields will be rolled out in phases, each with a specific and distinct protocol. The cooperation of those using the facilities is important to keep the community safe and to lay the groundwork for continued facility openings.

In addition, the Route 7/Wilton High School Tennis Courts will expand playing opportunities by now allowing singles (family and non-family play) and doubles (family play only). Players should consult the updated tennis court rules for play (see below) and at the tennis courts, for more information on playing non-family singles and family-only doubles.