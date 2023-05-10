Learn fishing and fly fishing skills, stock and catch trout, discover the aquatic life beneath the surface of the Norwalk River, and much more when the expert anglers from the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited host a free, fun, Family Fishing Clinic & Kids Trout Stocking this Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton.

Fishing is fun for the whole family regardless of age or skill level. Plus, Saturday, May 13 is “Free Fishing Day” in the State of Connecticut — no fishing license required! Whether participants are beginners, have never held a fly rod, or are experienced anglers, everyone is sure to learn from Trout Unlimited’s expert angling instructors.

Along with casting lessons and knot-tying instruction, there will be demonstrations and hands-on activities, including how to read and fish the Norwalk River and what bugs live in the river that trout feed on.

The state’s stocking truck will arrive with trout around 11 a.m. with hundreds of fish for kids to stock in the river. Participants should be sure to bring a bucket if possible.

A free barbecue lunch will be provided at 12 p.m. and all guests are free to fish the river after lunch. Although not required, the suggested donation to participate is $10. Learn more about this event and register online.

Founded in 1975, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a nonprofit grassroots conservation organization with more than 5,000 members and supporters in the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton, and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local river resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives, and public advocacy.