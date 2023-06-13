Wilton High School students Jill Roberts and Taylor Felipe received Gold Key Medals at the National Scholastic Art and Writing Ceremony on Thursday, June 8 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Wilton High School art educators Michelle Currier and Susana Estes also received National Scholastic Outstanding Educators Awards that evening.

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious high school art and writing competition in the U.S. This year, students across America submitted almost 340,000 works in 29 categories, and less than 1% of those works received national awards.