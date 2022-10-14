UPDATE: P&Z Will Hear Sewer Referral Related to Cannondale 8-30g Project at Special Meeting Monday

Additional reporting by Megan Baron.

A proposal to extend a sanitary sewer line from Danbury Rd. to 19 Cannon Rd. and make way for a 70-unit affordable housing development in Cannondale has gotten shuffled around in the scheduling for when it will be heard by the Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z). Town officials have now given it a new date to be heard — Monday, Oct. 17.

As GOOD Morning Wilton reported earlier this week, the proposal had been referred to P&Z by the Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA), which is chaired by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. Originally on the agenda to be heard on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Vanderslice withdrew the referral just before town offices closed for the long Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend break. Officials said the proposal would “likely” reappear for the Monday, Oct. 24 P&Z meeting. But now, Vanderslice resubmitted the referral and the proposal is set to be heard by P&Z at a special meeting scheduled on Monday, Oct. 17.

The Oct. 17 date is somewhat of a lucky coincidence. The Planning & Zoning Department wound up canceling the Oct. 11 meeting after there were issues with posting the meeting agenda to the town website within the required public notice time of 24 hours prior to a meeting. That provided an opportunity to move the WPCA discussion up at least a little earlier.

Vanderslice told GMW that the withdrawal and resubmission of the 8-24 referral were done because of “an issue with the timeline.” The WPCA has 65 days to render a decision, and P&Z has 35 days to respond to the referral. Vanderslice made the initial referral to P&Z in mid-September but scheduling conflicts on the part of the plaintiff’s attorney pushed scheduling out to October. Withdrawing and resubmitting the referral essentially restarted P&Z’s 35-day deadline.

The proposal has generated interest from people following how Wilton has actively begun to address questions around affordable housing, master planning, economic development and increasing the commercial grand list.

It’s a proposal that also has begun to attract more attention from residents who are opposed to any development they say would be out of scale and detrimental to the location and surrounding area. Planning and Zoning has received about a dozen letters from people against the sewer proposal, many of them neighbors around Cannondale Village.

Six months ago, the same project by Baywing, LLC, was before P&Z and seemed headed for a likely rejection when the application was withdrawn. It was resubmitted carrying with it a heavy hitter in the world of 8-30g, Connecticut’s affordable housing law. Timothy Hollister of Hinckley Allen & Snyder, LLP is now serving as lead attorney on the project. A staunch defender of 8-30g projects, Hollister helped draft the original 1990 legislation and is a veteran of some of Connecticut’s most contentious battles over affordable housing, including the recent fight over 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.

While not explicitly referenced in the application, details of the project suggest that the developer intends to invoke the 8-30g statute, which effectively allows developers to sidestep local zoning if a project includes affordable housing units in a town like Wilton where less than 10% of available housing options are considered affordable.

The current application is not a proposal for the broader residential development Baywing hopes to build on the site. This application covers only the extension of sewer services needed “to facilitate a proposed multi-family residential development, consisting of 70 units.” It falls into the category of an 8-24 referral, a Connecticut statute that requires an opinion from the local planning and zoning commission for certain municipal improvement projects, such as the extension of sanitary sewers.

