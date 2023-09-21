Families from Wilton and beyond will descend upon Ambler Farm for its signature event of the year, Ambler Farm Day, a fall festival for all ages! The day offers an array of activities to commemorate fall that the entire family will enjoy.
Fan favorites include the Apple Slingshot, Hay Maze, Build-Your-Own Scarecrow, Pumpkin Patch, Dunk-A-Local Celebrity and more! Live music will provide the perfect rhythm for a day of fun on the farm. There’s no need to pack a lunch or snacks as there will be concessions selling hot dogs, sandwiches and more!
Activities that day:
Apple Slingshot
Hay maze
Build-Your-Own Scarecrow
Kids’ Crafts
Find a Needle in the Haystack
Dunk-A-Local Celebrity
Hay Tumble Ground
Tap-A-Tree Toss
Pumpkin Patch
Hayrides
Pie-In-The-Face
Painting Station
Sweets and Treats
Live Music
Trebuchet Launch every hour (listen for the airhorn!)
Learn about composting, recycling and loads of Wilton history!
Ambler Farm Day Helpful Hints: What to know before you go!
- Parking opens at 12 p.m. sharp, enter via the Ambler Farm Soccer Field parking entrance.
- There will be school buses to shuttle between the farm and overflow parking at the Cannondale Train Station.
- Parking Tip: There’s a better chance of parking on site if you arrive after 2 p.m.
- Please be conscious of the farm’s neighbors. There is No Parking along Hurlbutt St. or in surrounding neighborhoods.
- Ambler Farm is no longer accepting payment in the parking lot. Instead, visitors will pay per person at the Red Barn after parking: $10/adult, $5/child (4-12 years old), and children under age 4 are free. Cash is preferred.
- Activities range in price from free to $6; only cash is accepted at activity stations.
- Credit cards are only accepted at the entrance, the Farm Stand/Sweets & Treats and Concessions.
Food
There’s no need to pack a picnic, Ambler Farm Day offers plenty to eat:
Hot dogs, healthy wraps and sandwiches
Kettle Corn
Apple Cider Donuts
Kid’s Snacks
Caramel Apples
Mini Fruit Pies
Fall Sweets & Treats
The Farm Stand is open to pick up fresh produce for Sunday dinner!
BYO waterbottle to use at the Hydration Station for a chance to win a local gift card!
Anyone interested in donating sweets and treats can volunteer via email.
Volunteers are needed
Volunteers are the backbone of this event and there are various ways to get involved before and during the event. To sign up visit the Ambler Farm website. Anyone interested in volunteering but not sure where they’ll fit can email Kim Janulewicz.
Ways to help:
- Chair an Activity station: With so many activities, Ambler Farm needs activity chairs to lead areas such as Scarecrows, Bake Sale, Various Kids Activities, and more. Email Laura Guzewicz for more information on getting involved.
- Donate used clothes for the Make-Your-Own-Scarecrow station: This popular activity relies on the generosity of donations to make it such a success. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the bin outside the White Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm. Long-sleeved shirts, pants and sweaters/sweatshirts size 12 youth and up are preferred. Wondering if donations are what Ambler Farm is looking for? Feel free to email Laura Guzewicz with any questions.
- Donate Sweets + Treats: Let Ambler Farm organizers know via email if you are interested in donating sweets and treats.
- Volunteer on the big day! Anyone interested in volunteering, either the day of the event or prior, can sign up online. Email Kim Biltoft with volunteering questions.