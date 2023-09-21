Families from Wilton and beyond will descend upon Ambler Farm for its signature event of the year, Ambler Farm Day, a fall festival for all ages! The day offers an array of activities to commemorate fall that the entire family will enjoy.

Fan favorites include the Apple Slingshot, Hay Maze, Build-Your-Own Scarecrow, Pumpkin Patch, Dunk-A-Local Celebrity and more! Live music will provide the perfect rhythm for a day of fun on the farm. There’s no need to pack a lunch or snacks as there will be concessions selling hot dogs, sandwiches and more! Ambler Farm Program Director Kevin Meehan and GOOD Morning Wilton Editor Heather Borden Herve

are looking forward to Ambler Farm Day 2023 on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 12-4 pm.

Activities that day:

Apple Slingshot

Hay maze

Build-Your-Own Scarecrow

Kids’ Crafts

Find a Needle in the Haystack

Dunk-A-Local Celebrity

Hay Tumble Ground

Tap-A-Tree Toss

Pumpkin Patch

Hayrides

Pie-In-The-Face

Painting Station

Sweets and Treats

Live Music

Trebuchet Launch every hour (listen for the airhorn!)

Learn about composting, recycling and loads of Wilton history!

Ambler Farm Day Helpful Hints: What to know before you go!

Parking opens at 12 p.m. sharp, enter via the Ambler Farm Soccer Field parking entrance.

parking entrance. There will be school buses to shuttle between the farm and overflow parking at the Cannondale Train Station .

. Parking Tip : There’s a better chance of parking on site if you arrive after 2 p.m.

: There’s a better chance of parking on site if you arrive after 2 p.m. Please be conscious of the farm’s neighbors. There is No Parking along Hurlbutt St. or in surrounding neighborhoods.

or in surrounding neighborhoods. Ambler Farm is no longer accepting payment in the parking lot. Instead, visitors will pay per person at the Red Barn after parking: $10/adult, $5/child (4-12 years old), and children under age 4 are free. Cash is preferred.

Activities range in price from free to $6; only cash is accepted at activity stations.

Credit cards are only accepted at the entrance, the Farm Stand/Sweets & Treats and Concessions.

Food

There’s no need to pack a picnic, Ambler Farm Day offers plenty to eat:

Hot dogs, healthy wraps and sandwiches

Kettle Corn

Apple Cider Donuts

Kid’s Snacks

Caramel Apples

Mini Fruit Pies

Fall Sweets & Treats

The Farm Stand is open to pick up fresh produce for Sunday dinner!

BYO waterbottle to use at the Hydration Station for a chance to win a local gift card!

Anyone interested in donating sweets and treats can volunteer via email.

Volunteers are needed

Volunteers are the backbone of this event and there are various ways to get involved before and during the event. To sign up visit the Ambler Farm website. Anyone interested in volunteering but not sure where they’ll fit can email Kim Janulewicz.

Ways to help:

Chair an Activity station : With so many activities, Ambler Farm needs activity chairs to lead areas such as Scarecrows, Bake Sale, Various Kids Activities, and more. Email Laura Guzewicz for more information on getting involved.

: With so many activities, Ambler Farm needs activity chairs to lead areas such as Scarecrows, Bake Sale, Various Kids Activities, and more. Email Laura Guzewicz for more information on getting involved. Donate used clothes for the Make-Your-Own-Scarecrow station : This popular activity relies on the generosity of donations to make it such a success. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the bin outside the White Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm. Long-sleeved shirts, pants and sweaters/sweatshirts size 12 youth and up are preferred. Wondering if donations are what Ambler Farm is looking for? Feel free to email Laura Guzewicz with any questions.

: This popular activity relies on the generosity of donations to make it such a success. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the bin outside the White Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm. Long-sleeved shirts, pants and sweaters/sweatshirts size 12 youth and up are preferred. Wondering if donations are what Ambler Farm is looking for? Feel free to email Laura Guzewicz with any questions. Donate Sweets + Treats : Let Ambler Farm organizers know via email if you are interested in donating sweets and treats.

: Let Ambler Farm organizers know via email if you are interested in donating sweets and treats. Volunteer on the big day! Anyone interested in volunteering, either the day of the event or prior, can sign up online. Email Kim Biltoft with volunteering questions.