Village Market Changes Store Hours, Adds Curbside Pickup for Customers 70+

Wilton’s Village Market has made some adjustments to store operations.

Starting Wednesday, March 25, the store’s Weekday Hours will change to 7 a.m.-7 p.m., until further notice. Village Market owner Tim Dolnier said the move is to provide additional time to clean the store added safety for staff.

In addition, Village Market will provide curbside pick-up to customers ages 70 and above, beginning Tuesday March 24. Shoppers will be limited to 20 items per order, and two orders per household per week. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m., for pick-up the following day between 1-4 p.m..

Please email orders, with as much detail as possible, including phone number to the store. After orders are received, someone from the store will call with any questions, as well as to take credit card information over the phone.

Dolnier noted, “We will do our best to substitute items, as needed, to the best of our ability. At this time we will not be able to take on returns on curbside orders.”