Village Market Fundraiser Nets $20,000 for Wilton Food Pantry

In just one week of asking customers to consider donating gift cards to the Wilton Food Pantry, the Village Market has raised $20,000 to benefit the Wilton Social Services effort.

“We are very proud to announce that, with the generosity and support of so many of our customers, we all raised over $20,000 in one week for Wilton Social Services! This is a true testament to what a wonderful community we have and we are proud to be a part of it,” wrote owner Tim Dolnier.

As part of the campaign to raise the supporting funds, Village Market challenged customers to purchase the gift cards to and donate them, offering to match up to $5,000. The $20,000-plus total includes that matching amount.

Dolnier was overwhelmed with the response from the community. “It was awesome to see,” he said.