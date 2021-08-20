Warnings for Tropical Storm to Fairfield County, Hurricane for Areas Farther North

FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 — 6:30 p.m.: A hurricane warning has been issued for New London, Middlesex and New Haven counties while the latest warning for Wilton and surrounding Fairfield County is for a tropical storm, as Henri barrels northward off the Carolina coasts.

The National Hurricane Center also said a storm surge warning is in effect for parts of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, including Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

At 5 p.m. Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Henri was located approximately 290 miles south southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC., and moving to the north-northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Henri is expected to become a hurricane in the next 12 hours.

Forecasters predict Henri will turn to the north-northeast later this evening and then proceed to accelerate up the U.S. east coast (remaining 200-300 miles off-shore) on Saturday and Saturday night as the hurricane crosses the warm gulf stream waters east of the Carolinas and Virginia. The first effects of Henri are now expected to begin around daybreak Sunday morning.

Wind and rain are expected to steadily increase during the day and Henri is forecast to make landfall near Madison, CT on Sunday evening between 6-7 p.m. as a borderline Category I hurricane with sustained winds of 70 mph and gusts to 85 mph.

Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible: High tide on Sunday occurs in New London at 9:49 a.m. and 10:10 p.m., and in Bridgeport at 11:52 a.m. and 12:10 a.m. Monday morning. A storm surge of 2-4 feet is expected to cause high-end moderate flooding along the west coast for the evening high tides. Major flooding is possible along the central and southeastern coast with storm surges of 3-5 feet.

Moderate river and major urban flooding is possible: Henri is expected to bring 4-6 inches or more of rainfall to the entire state, which may cause moderate to major urban flooding and moderate river and stream flooding on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Moderate to major tree and powerline damage possible: Winds may gust to 60-85 mph at times in south-central and southeastern CT late Sunday afternoon and evening, with wind gusts of 50-60 mph across the rest of the state. These wind speeds could cause major tree and powerline damage across the state.