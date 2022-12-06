“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Dec. 6, 2022: WHS Football Wins First CIAC State Tourney Game Since 1995, But Falls in Semifinals

photo: Warrior Sports Week on GMW/Alex K.

The Wilton High School varsity football team had an eventful week in postseason play when it ventured to Hartford to take on Sports and Medical Academy in the first-round quarterfinals in the CIAC Class MM state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29. T

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” host Alex K. covered all the action and spoke to Coach E.J. DiNunzio after the game to talk about the Warriors’ first state tournament game victory since 1995.

This week’s episode also followed the Warriors as the team moved on to the semifinals against North Haven on Sunday, Dec. 4. While Wilton’s journey ended here, the game still had its share of successes for the team.

This week’s “Warrior Sports Week” also features a special guest — Franey Donovan, the Voice of the Warriors.

Check it all out, here.

