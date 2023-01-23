Last Friday night’s (Jan. 20) Wilton High School boys varsity basketball game had an ending people will be talking about for a long time. Sophomore standout Ryan Luchetta sank an electric three-point buzzer-beater shot during the last second of the game against Trumbull to clinch the win 70-67.

The fan frenzy that ensued was instantaneous and the home crowd in the WHS Zeoli Field House flowed onto the court to celebrate the victory. This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” has a look at the final seconds and the win’s aftermath.

Warrior Sports Week host Alex K. also has all the action on the ice for the WHS girls ice hockey team, which took on the Stamford/Westhill/Staples co-op team, also on Friday, Jan. 20. Plus, we were on hand for Saturday’s at-home indoor track meet.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here…