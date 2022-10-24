“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Oct. 24, 2022: WHS Football Drops to 5-2 with Loss to New Canaan, PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]

Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
WHS senior Jackson Duncan takes down a New Canaan player at the 40-yard line in Friday Night's match up. Wilton lost 0-45. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

It’s Week 8 for Wilton High School sports and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW has all the action and results on how your favorite WHS teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports on the varsity football team’s crushing loss at Friday’s (Oct. 21) home game against New Canaan.

It was also a tough week all around for girls soccer, the other team that Alex highlights in this week’s report.

And of course we also have Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights from the week.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.

  1. Hey Alex, Once again, thanks for the great interviews with Coach DeNunzio and Coach Gros – good job! Keep up the good work.

