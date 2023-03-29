The following article was contributed by Wilton Go Green.

All of us can contribute to a sustainable planet and what better way to start than learning how we can protect and preserve our planet during Earth Month in April. Wilton Go Green is sponsoring events throughout the month that highlight the little things we all can do to positively impact the environment around us. Mark your calendar to learn about the benefits of living green by participating in one or all of these upcoming events.

Wilton Repair Café

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.)

Sponsored by Wilton Go Green and Cannon Grange

Every item that we reuse is one less item polluting a landfill and using valuable resources and materials to create new ones. Come to the Wilton Repair Café and bring your favorite household items and clothing for fixing. It’s a free service!

By reducing the amount of stuff that gets tossed in the trash, we can lessen the global impact of overconsumption while saving money by repairing what we already own. Plus, the skills used to fix everyday items can be a teaching moment to be passed on to others about the value of holding on to what you have! Here’s how to participate:

Visit the Wilton Go Green website and secure your time slot to bring in your designated item for repairs, advice or referrals. More than one item can be brought in as long as you sign up for the corresponding number of 30-minute time slots.

For repairs, our expert and volunteer fixers will bring their tools and spare parts, take a look at your item and assess what they can do to help. For consultations, our experts are here to answer your questions and provide repair tips.

Cannon Grange members will be hosting a kick-off tree planting at 10 a.m. and will have a seed planting activity throughout the event.

Items that can be brought for repair:

Bicycles — seat adjustment, squeaky brakes, chain issues, flat tires

Toys

Jewelry — clasps, extend, cleaning

Small appliances/lamps

Clothing — buttons, patches, holes, knitting projects, small hems, stuffed animals/loveys

Items that can be brought for consultation:

House and garden plants

Woodworking

Tech Support — updates, scam alerts, connectivity issues, diagnostics

Refill Not Landfill

April 1-Aug. 31, 2023

Participating Retailers

Sponsored by Wilton Go Green

April is the perfect month for Wilton Go Green to launch its newest green program, Refill Not Landfill. The program encourages residents to be part of the waste solution while supporting local businesses. In the U.S. alone, 50 billion disposable coffee cups are used annually. Most of these cups are lined with plastic to reduce leakage and dispose of in a landfill creating a huge burden on an already strained waste system. And the majority of plastic never breaks down; instead, it sits for thousands of years in our land and in our water causing irreparable harm to plant and sea life.

Fortunately, we are the solution to the problem we are creating — by embracing your favorite reusable cup or mug for a refill at participating businesses you are discouraging the build-up of unnecessary and toxic waste at the landfill. Here’s how to participate:

Visit the Wilton Go Green website to learn more

Bring in your reusable cup or mug to participating local businesses or purchase a reusable cup/mug from a participating retailer, scan the QR code at the register, and enter to win a monthly prize drawing.

Participating locations include Tusk n Cup, CT Coffee & Grill, Rise Doughnuts, Bubble & Brew, and more coming!

and more coming! If your business would like to participate in the Refill Not Landfill program, please email Wilton Go Green.

Wilton Go Green Community Celebration

Tuesday, April 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.)

Sponsored by Wilton Go Green

Join Wilton Go Green as we honor and recognize the contributions of community members who have been helping to create a more sustainable Wilton this past year. Residents will be honored in categories including Environmental Steward Award, Environmental Ecosystems Award, Green Student, Green Town Official, Green Business, and Green Community Partner.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for mingling and light snacks and refreshments; the main program will begin at 7 p.m. Register on the Wilton Library website.

Other Wilton Earth Month Events

Saturday, April 1 : Town of Wilton Conservation Commission’s Town Wide Clean Up ( 9 a.m.-noon )

: ( ) Thursday, April 13 : Wilton Go Green and the Wilton Library present Wilton Reads: Climate Change in CT , featuring Susan Quincy from CT DEEP ( 6:30-8 p.m. )

: Wilton Go Green and the Wilton Library present , featuring from CT DEEP ( ) Saturday, April 22 : The Town of Wilton is hosting an E-Waste collection at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) ( 9 a.m.-1 p.m. )

: The Town of Wilton is hosting an at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) ( ) Sunday, April 23 : The Wilton High School Band is hosting its monthly bottle and can drive in the Board of Education parking lot (395 Danbury Rd.) ( 1-4 p.m. )

: The is hosting its monthly bottle and can drive in the Board of Education parking lot (395 Danbury Rd.) ( ) Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30 : Wilton Go Green is sponsoring a food scrap collection through Curbside Compost at the Miller-Driscoll PTA Carnival (Friday — 6-10 p.m. ; Saturday — 1-10 p.m. ; Sunday — 1-5 p.m. )

: Wilton Go Green is sponsoring a food scrap collection through at the (Friday — ; Saturday — ; Sunday — ) Saturday, April 29: Wilton Go Green is sponsoring a food scrap collection through Curbside Compost along the trails at Woodcock Nature Center (56 Deer Run Rd.) for Frothy Forage. Advanced online ticket purchase is required.

Wilton Go Green was established in 2010 by a group of Wilton residents passionate about engaging, educating, and empowering their community to embrace sustainable initiatives. The not-for-profit focuses on implementing green initiatives to support clean air, water and land conservation as well as waste free living at home, at school and in the workplace.