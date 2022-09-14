WHS Athletics to Hold First Annual “FanFest” Event

Calling all Warriors! The Wilton High School Athletic Department will host its first annual Wilton Fanfest, which new WHS Athletic Director Bobby Rushton is calling “a community-wide celebration of town athleticism, excellence in competition, and mutual admiration and appreciation for all sports.”

Rushton has been working hard to raise awareness of the high schools’ athletes and athletic program as well as increase school spirit throughout the community.

“The purpose of this event is to engage the entire Wilton sports community and build a culture of camaraderie and support amongst all Warriors,” he wrote in a press release.

Rushton said the event will feature two live bands, Tobacco Road and All Night Thing; food trucks; raffles, competitions and prizes; and other family-friendly activities. “We know Wilton loves competition, so attendees will be invited to form teams to compete in age-appropriate competitions [and] yard games for the chance to win the first-ever FanFest trophy and bragging rights for the 2022-2023 school year,” the press release stated.

Attendees can bring picnic blankets and chairs, and are encouraged to “show team pride” by wearing Warrior jerseys or spirit wear.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. at the WHS Athletic Complex. The event is rain or shine.

FanFest tickets are available for purchase now through “Ticket Spicket,” the cashless ticketing app used by Wilton High School.

Rushton added that the first 100 people to enter the event will receive a free Wilton Athletics t-shirt and a ticket for a live drawing (winners must be present to win).