WHS Drops Out of Top 10 in US News & World Report Best High School Rankings

U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of Best High Schools on Tuesday, April 21. Coming in at #11 on the 2020 list, Wilton High School has, for the first time in many years, dropped off the top 10 list of Connecticut high schools (with the exception of 2017, when the school was not ranked because it missed a preliminary assessment qualification).

Wilton was ranked by the magazine at #11 out of 207 Connecticut high schools, down from ninth in 2019. Nationally, WHS was ranked at #537, which was a drop from #424 last year; of the national STEM schools, the magazine put Wilton at #137, a jump up from #244 in 2019. Wilton was ranked at #7 in the Bridgeport Metro Area High Schools.

According to a press release from U.S. News, the 2020 rankings list rated more schools across America than ever before, evaluating more than 17,700 public high schools on how well they serve all of their students, regardless of economic or ethnic background.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

The other schools in Wilton’s DRG (district reference group) also made appearances on the Best High Schools list in the following order:

Weston: # 2 in CT (was #2); #202 in U.S. (was #169)

Darien: #3 in CT (was #1); #214 in U.S. (was #150)

Westport’s Staples: #4 in CT (was #7), #279 in U.S. (was #361)

New Canaan: #5 in CT (was #6); #282 in U.S. (was #342)

Ridgefield: #9 in CT (was #4); #516 in U.S. (was #317)

Redding/Joel Barlow: #15 in CT (was #18), #696 in U.S. (was #726)